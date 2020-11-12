Leading digital health conference Frontiers Health 2020 in partnership with Healthware witnesses the global acceleration of digital health

- Frontiers Health, held on November 12-13

, kicks off globally with a comprehensive agenda of 60+ sessions by 200 top speakers dedicated to the most relevant topics in digital health innovation, including over 100 start-ups and scale-ups that made it through the selection process.

- An overarching theme of the event will be exploring how digital health is being leveraged as a strategic pillar to the response of the global COVID-19 pandemic and shape healthcare in the near future.

- The conference will be focusing on Digital Therapeutics, Healthcare policies to foster innovation, Insurtech & health, Virtual Clinical Trials, Advanced patient centric solutions based on AI and Virtual Reality, Investment strategies and all aspects of data science applications in healthcare.

SALERNO, Italy, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Frontiers Health 2020

Healthware Group

– co-hosted by- convenes today November 12, bringing together the brightest digital health experts from all sides of the innovation ecosystem to discuss the most relevant aspects of healthcare innovation.

A unique hybrid conference combining online global streaming from the Healthware Life Hub in Salerno, Italy, with local connected physical hubs in Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Spain, Malta, US and Asia providing a complete overview of the world's digital health landscape.

"As health innovators we are up to a huge task. Transforming healthcare. This has never been truer and more needed. We need to hold strong through these uncertain times as much as everyone else, but we hold a greater responsibility. As innovators we carry the torch of science and technology and thanks to the ingenuity of the start-up founders and the researchers, we've always been the driving force of any remarkable progress." - comments the Conference Chairman Roberto Ascione, CEO of

Healthware Group

The rich

agenda

of Frontiers Health offers keynotes by CEOs of start-ups that have scaled globally, panels with leaders from the life-sciences industry, investors and policy makers, plenty of masterclasses and workshops promoting peer learning and sharing of successful best practices.

The conference will also include a series of digital health startup presentations (Startup Discoveries) and provide unlimited online networking possibilities for all the participants.

About

Frontiers Health

It is a spin-off event of Frontiers Conferences, which designs and produces international conferences about technology and innovation since 2005. Frontiers Health is one of the leading conferences in the digital health space, combining a unique mix of attendees from life science companies, health innovation hubs, insurance companies, investment funds and start-ups, providing for a unique platform to discuss how innovations in their respective fields are converging to transform healthcare. Frontiers Health is chaired by global digital health expert Roberto Ascione, CEO of

Healthware Group

, event co-host.

Frontiers Health conference: 12-13 November 2020, global online streaming.

@FrontiersHealth #FH20 is on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter

For more information:

Conference agenda:

https://2020.frontiers.health/agenda

Frontiers Health2020 introduced by the Conference Chairman, Roberto Ascione:

https://vimeo.com/470917415?fbclid=IwAR3tXliCHfMzT5UUIDa6o78MVxl0FoTlDbbYSNa6oR5SN9k0CXk1BS1TO9U

Logo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333160/Frontiers_Health_and_Healthware_Group_Logo.jpg