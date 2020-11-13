AlpVision to offer free of charge security feature to protect COVID-19 relevant medicines against counterfeiting
Pubblicato il: 13/11/2020 08:01
VEVEY, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13
COVID-19 has caused not only a worldwide health crisis, but also created unprecedented economic challenges. In response, AlpVision has decided to launch the "AlpVision COVID-19 Initiative". The initiative supports pharmaceutical companies by providing them for free with the necessary tools to protect COVID-19 relevant medicines and vaccines against counterfeiting.
To do so, AlpVision will provide pharmaceutical companies and their suppliers with all necessary tools to deploy the
The "AlpVision COVID-19 Initiative" starts on November 13
ALPVISION – MORE THAN ANTI-COUNTERFEIT SOLUTIONS
AlpVision was founded in 2001 and is the world's leader in digital anti-counterfeiting technologies for product authentication and counterfeit protection. AlpVision's digital anti-counterfeiting solutions for product authentication are applicable to a wide variety of items, including packaging and labelling, plastic and metal products, and high-value documents. AlpVision anti-counterfeiting solutions are commercialized worldwide under license agreements as entirely customizable turnkey computerized systems. Today AlpVision protects over 30 billion of products each year. More information is available at
Cryptoglyph and AlpVision are registered trademarks of AlpVision SA. Smart Embossing, AlpVision Fingerprint® and Krypsos are trademarks of AlpVision SA.
Contact:
Martin Kutter +41 21 948 6464
Photo -