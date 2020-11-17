SEKISUI Diagnostics Announces Launch of the OSOM® Ultra Plus Flu A&B Test in Europe
Pubblicato il: 17/11/2020 08:01
High performance, point-of-care rapid test for the detection of Influenza A&B
Burlington, Massachusetts, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI Diagnostics announces it has received CE Marking (Conformité Européenne) for the OSOM
The test utilizes traditional lateral flow technology with performance near or exceeding sensitivity of other reader-based tests without using an instrument. It is intended for the qualitative detection of influenza type A and type B nucleoprotein antigens directly from nasal or nasopharyngeal swab specimens from patients with signs and symptoms of respiratory infection.
"The CE Marking of the OSOM
SEKISUI Diagnostics offers solutions to address the varying needs of customers to help improve patient outcomes, maximize clinical efficiencies, and reduce operational budgets. "Reflecting on the unprecedented respiratory season last year, we have seen the value of tests that can respond to high volume clinical demand no matter where testing occurs," said David Morris, PhD, Sr. Product Manager. "Rapid,
Testing patients provides valuable information to clinicians that enables treatment decisions and reduces the risk of prescribing unnecessary antivirals, antibiotics or allows them to be referred on for more extensive testing if needed.
About SEKISUI Diagnostics:
SEKISUI Diagnostics is a global diagnostics company committed to improving patient's lives by providing innovative medical diagnostics to physicians and laboratories through a global commercial network. Product lines include clinical chemistry and coagulation systems/ reagents, rapid test kits and point-of-care systems as well as enzymes and specialty bio-chemicals.
Photo -
Logo -