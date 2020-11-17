SEKISUI Diagnostics Announces Launch of the OSOM® Ultra Plus Flu A&B Test in Europe

High performance, point-of-care rapid test for the detection of Influenza A&B

Burlington, Massachusetts, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI Diagnostics announces it has received CE Marking (Conformité Européenne) for the OSOM

Ultra Plus Flu A&B Test and has begun marketing in Europe.

The test utilizes traditional lateral flow technology with performance near or exceeding sensitivity of other reader-based tests without using an instrument. It is intended for the qualitative detection of influenza type A and type B nucleoprotein antigens directly from nasal or nasopharyngeal swab specimens from patients with signs and symptoms of respiratory infection.

"The CE Marking of the OSOM

rapid influenza test

WHO acknowledges

that rapid influenza testing can have important case management implications, specifically allowing the use of influenza antivirals. Other benefits may include the isolation, clustering and analysis of confirmed cases to help prevent outbreaks in the hospital setting and the reduction of the inappropriate use of antibiotics," said Robert Schruender, President and CEO of SEKISUI Diagnostics. "Accurate diagnosis of influenza is critical to rule in or rule out the flu and can help guide healthcare professionals when trying to diagnose other respiratory infections. This is especially important in our current situation where SARS-CoV-2 Tests are still not widely available. We are proud to be able to provide another diagnostic tool which can help protect patients and our communities."

SEKISUI Diagnostics offers solutions to address the varying needs of customers to help improve patient outcomes, maximize clinical efficiencies, and reduce operational budgets. "Reflecting on the unprecedented respiratory season last year, we have seen the value of tests that can respond to high volume clinical demand no matter where testing occurs," said David Morris, PhD, Sr. Product Manager. "Rapid,

point-of-care testing

continues to be an essential tool in the healthcare system's ability to respond to surges in testing demand and to reduce the spread of respiratory infections."

Testing patients provides valuable information to clinicians that enables treatment decisions and reduces the risk of prescribing unnecessary antivirals, antibiotics or allows them to be referred on for more extensive testing if needed.

About SEKISUI Diagnostics:

SEKISUI Diagnostics is a global diagnostics company committed to improving patient's lives by providing innovative medical diagnostics to physicians and laboratories through a global commercial network. Product lines include clinical chemistry and coagulation systems/ reagents, rapid test kits and point-of-care systems as well as enzymes and specialty bio-chemicals.

