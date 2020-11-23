Fresenius Kabi and ASPEN partner for an expert interview series on omega-3 fatty acid containing parenteral nutrition

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evidence indicates that omega-3 (ω-3) fatty acid containing parenteral nutrition (PN) improves clinical outcomes compared with standard PN in adult patients,

1

underlining its role in today's hospitals and clinics. To support continuous health care professional (HCP) education on omega-3 fatty acids in clinical nutrition, the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) has partnered with Fresenius Kabi to create the Omega-3 Fatty Acids Key Expert Interview Series, which includes five interviews addressing important aspects of omega-3 fatty acids impacting patient care.

The interview series features the following experts and topics: Mette M. Berger, MD, PhD (Role and Mechanism of Action of omega-3 Fatty Acids); Robert G. Martindale, MD, PhD (Guideline Recommendations and Use in Surgical Patients); Martin D. Rosenthal, MD (Use in the Chronic Critical Care Patient); Lorenzo Pradelli, MD (Cost Effectiveness of omega-3 Fatty Acids); and Manpreet S Mundi, MD (Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Long-term Intestinal Failure Patients). The esteemed experts were interviewed by Jay Mirtallo, MS, RPh, BCNSP, FASPEN, FASHP, who is well published in the area of intravenous lipids.

This short video interview series is available at this

link

Clinicians can also watch previous ASPEN webinars on omega-3 fatty acids:

The digital interviews and past webinars are supported by global clinical nutrition leader, Fresenius Kabi. The supplement of the 2020 Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition

Lipids in Parenteral Nutrition: Translating Guidelines into Clinical Practice

was also developed on the topic of omega-3 fatty acids with support from Fresenius Kabi.

