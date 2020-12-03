Forbes Travel Guide and Sharecare issue world's first health security verifications to hotels and resorts across 12 countries

Health security "seal of approval" identifies properties that have achieved verification, establishes confidence with guests and travel planners

("FTG"), the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, and, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, announced the first hotels in the world to successfully becomeSpanning 12 countries,include:

Sharecare's software-as-a-service (SAAS) solution establishes a global baseline for health security, requiring hotels to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis across more than 360 expert-validated standards. Utilizing a mobile-friendly AI chatbot, the verification dashboard details a property's real-time health security status across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees.

Addressing the critical need to establish confidence with guests and travel planners in the age of COVID-19 and beyond, Sharecare's health security verification comes with a "seal of approval" – the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide badge – for hotels to display on their websites and on-property.

comes on the heels ofselecting Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide to validate the procedures and protocols at more than 50,000 hotels booked through its systems, each of which Internova expects to be Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide by the end of Q1 2022.

About Forbes Travel Guide Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit

www.sharecare.com

