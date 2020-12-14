Ruben S. Martin III Elected Chairman Of Mercy Ships International's Board Of Directors

Highly Accomplished Business Leader and Philanthropist has been a Long-Time Board Member and Supporter of Mercy Ships and its Work to Bring Hope and Healing to the World's Most Disadvantaged Peoples

GARDEN VALLEY, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy Ships, the global healthcare charity that through a fleet of first-class hospital ships provides free medical and healthcare services to the world's most disadvantaged peoples, today announced that Ruben S. Martin, III, has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercy Ships International ("MSI") effective January 1, 2021. A highly accomplished business leader for more than four decades, Mr. Martin has been a long-time supporter of Mercy Ships and a Director of MSI for the past decade and, since 2018, has also served as Chairman of the Board of Mercy Ships Operations, the global operations subsidiary of MSI. As Chairman, he succeeds Myron E. ("Mike") Ullman, who has held the role for nearly 20 years and his retirement from MSI was announced separately today.

Most recently, Mr. Martin, 69, has played a key role in the work to launch the Global Mercy™, the world's largest civilian hospital ship, which will more than double the capacity of Mercy Ships to deliver safe surgical care to people in need and provide medical training in the countries served by the organization.

Mr. Ullman said, "Since Ruben Martin joined our Board a decade ago, he has made invaluable contributions drawing from his deep knowledge of global business operations, including importantly in the marine sector, his personal faith and his commitment to philanthropy, and we are delighted that he will become Chairman." He continued, "Today, Mercy Ships is a very strong organization, with an outstanding leadership team and Board, and it is well positioned for ongoing success in delivering on its mission."

Tom Stogner, CEO of Mercy Ships, said, "Ruben Martin's dedication to Mercy Ships is evident in all that he does to further our ability to bring hope and healing to those who need it most around the world. As we embark on this exciting period with the launch Global Mercy™ in 2021, I look forward to working with Ruben and our Board and benefitting from the invaluable counsel, insights and support they bring that enables us to continue to expand our impact."

Mr. Martin said, "It is an honor to have the opportunity to Chair the Board of Mercy Ships, an organization that offers free, world-class healthcare and medical services provided by volunteers from 60 countries to the world's most disadvantaged peoples. The passion, faith, and dedication of all at Mercy Ships is an inspiration and I look forward to expanding my work for this unique and exceptional organization."

Mr. Martin serves as Chief Executive Officer of both Martin Midstream GP LLC, the General Partner of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) and Martin Resource Management Corporation. Martin Midstream owns and operates a number of companies engaged in tank truck transportation, fertilizer production, and marine inland and offshore vessel transportation, with 1,600 employees around the world and combined annual revenue of approximately $1.5 billion. Mr. Martin has served in various capacities within the Martin Companies, which was founded by his parents, since he was sixteen. In addition to the Martin companies, Mr. Martin is involved in various other business activities including a Mack truck dealership business as well as a start-up drone manufacturing business, which he has developed into a multimillion-dollar business, Martin UAV, LLC.

Mr. Martin is also an active philanthropist. In addition to his work at Mercy Ships, he serves as President of Paula Martin Jones Charities, Inc., a charitable organization formed in honor of his late sister, focused on youth opportunity programs built upon four pillars: intellectual, social, physical, and spiritual. He is also deeply involved in his community, serving on many civic boards throughout the State of Texas, and has been honored widely for his work.

Mr. Martin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial management from the University of Arkansas. He and his wife Sue have been married for 47 years and have two daughters and four grandchildren.

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building, and sustainable development to those with little access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 developing countries, providing services valued at more than $1.7 billion and directly benefitting more than 2.8 million people. Our ships are crewed by volunteers from over 60 nations, with an average of over 1200 volunteers each year. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills. With 16 national offices and an Africa Bureau, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations. For more information click on

www.mercyships.org

For More Information or Images of Ruben Martin and Myron Ullman, please contact:

Laura Rebouché U.S. National Media Relations Director Mercy ShipsOffice: +1 903.939.7000 Direct: +1 903.939.7137 Email:

laura.rebouche@mercyships.org

www.mercyships.org

For Int'l: Diane RickardInternational Media Relations Manager Mercy Ships

diane.rickard@mercyships.org

www.mercyships.org/press

Logo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273534/Mercy_Ships_Logo.jpg