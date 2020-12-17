Interventional Systems successfully deploys the world's smallest robot for percutaneous procedures

The Austria-based company behind Micromate launched its miniature robot for percutaneous procedures in strategic hospitals across Europe

Micromate

Interventional Systems

(the newest generation of the product formerly known as iSYS1), the world's smallest robot for percutaneous procedures, was successfully deployed in hospitals across Europe. The robot, developed by the Austrian company, successfully launched in strategic hospitals in Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Micromate's small size makes it the only robot that fits inside the gantry for live imaging during alignment and real-time alignment correction, while giving the physician unrestricted surgical access. It renders complex interventions more seamless and up to 66% shorter while reducing patient radiation by up to 84% and user radiation by up to 100%.

"We're thrilled to finally launch Micromate in a live setting in the interventional radiology space, after successful projects in neurosurgery and spine surgery," Dr. Michael Vogele, Interventional Systems' founder and CEO states, "we've been having some great feedback on the robot's behavior and we've seen the number of surgeries performed increase thanks to Micromate's help".

Dr. Marco van Strijen, from St. Antonius Hospital in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands, is one of Micromate's first users: "Micromate solves the four essential problems all medical robotics should tackle: ease of use, accuracy, consistency, and superior stability." Dr. van Strijen has performed over 20 surgeries with Micromate since its deployment mid-October.

Dr. Gerlig Widmann, an interventional radiologist from the Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria, tells us about the changes Micromate brings to his clinical practice: "Micromate is the smartest robotic system we are currently aware of. It's very small, very comfortable to use, there's enough space to position it on the patient. And on the other hand, it's a highly accurate system."

Micromate obtained its CE mark earlier this year and is expecting 510(k) clearance in the beginning of 2021. Interventional Systems expects to deploy five further Micromate systems in select hospitals across Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the next three months and plans to engage several local partners for worldwide distribution in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

About Interventional Systems: Interventional Systems/iSYS (

www.interventional-systems.com

st

) is the precision medical robotics company for the 21century.

Through its miniature robotics solutions for image guided interventions and patient stabilization products, Interventional Systems leverages technology to bring medical interventions into the future. Interventional Systems is committed to making healthcare simpler, more comfortable, more hygienic, more affordable, and more efficient.

Interventional Systems is headquartered in Kitzbühel, Austria, and has offices in Austria and Germany.

