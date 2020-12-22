TricValve® Transcatheter Bicaval Valves System granted Designation as Breakthrough Device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Pubblicato il: 22/12/2020 15:58
VIENNA, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P+F Products + Features GmbH has been granted designation as a Breakthrough Device for the company's lead product, the TricValve
About TricValve
The dedicated TricValve
They are especially intended for use for patients at extreme risk or who are inoperable for open surgical therapy. The valves come fully pre-mounted thus facilitating the use of this innovative device in daily clinical practice.
"It is a huge milestone to receive the breakthrough device status for the TricValve
The TricValve
About P+F
With more than 25 years of experience in the medical field, the leadership team of P+F has built a complete infrastructure for research, development, manufacture, and distribution. P+F is developing a full pipeline of transcatheter heart valves and grafts, as well as the Aortasave – a Transcatheter Endobentall solution for Aortic Dissection.
Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, P+F has production sites in Europe, Asia and Brazil. P+F has recently entered into Joint Ventures with OrbusNeich
