Lunedì 17 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:44
comunicato stampa

Signant Acquires DSG to Enhance Its eClinical Solution Suite for Traditional and Decentralized Clinical Trials

17 luglio 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the acquisition of DSG – a leading provider of electronic data capture (EDC) and direct data capture (DDC) technology within a unified eClinical suite, for site-based and decentralized clinical trials.

By adding the capabilities of DSG's solutions, Signant now offers more choices to customers and further differentiates itself as a leader in comprehensive digitalization solutions for clinical trials of all sizes and types, each fully supported by science, scale, and operational expertise. 

Signant's leadership team selected DSG based on an extensive diligence of their solution suite, recognizing the opportunities inherent in its key characteristics, including: (1) ease of use – where sites in particular provided positive feedback; (2) operational efficiency – combines rapid study start up times with superior workflow tools and remote source data verification (SDV) capabilities; (3) flexibility – easily accommodates the requirements of the simplest as well as most complex study designs; and (4) customer delight – supported by an attentive and proactive service wrapper.

DSG's more than 20 years of experience and proven success serving biotechs, large pharmaceutical organizations, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) align well with Signant's strategy and organizational goals. 

"We believe DSG is the industry's best kept secret. We are excited to welcome the DSG team to Signant, enabling us to extend our product suite to include comprehensive EDC/DDC capabilities," said Roger Smith, Signant's chief executive officer. "Signant and DSG are passionate about supporting the trial ecosystem with software, analytics, and logistics solutions to conduct studies and generate data across all modalities, while simplifying and supporting the role of investigators, sponsors, and CROs." He added, "DSG's unified platform, including a full-featured EDC/DDC solution, is an important component in our strategy to offer full, end-to-end capabilities to truly digitalize clinical trials, and offer site-friendly solutions to support all levels of trial decentralization."

"With this acquisition, we can support our customers and their sites better than ever before by leveraging Signant's deep operational, regulatory, and scientific experience, as well as their global scale and reach," added Elias Tharakan, DSG's chief technology officer. "As a Signant Health company, DSG could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of clinical research and the ability of sponsors and sites to leverage optimized technology solutions to meet the needs of modern clinical trials."

For more information, visit https://www.signanthealth.com/best-edc.

About Signant Health 

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 25 years, over 600 sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1202052/Signant_Health_Logo.jpg

Contact:Heather Bilinskimedia@signanthealth.com +1 (610) 400-4141

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/signant-acquires-dsg-to-enhance-its-eclinical-solution-suite-for-traditional-and-decentralized-clinical-trials-301878441.html

in Evidenza