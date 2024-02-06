Simon Porte Jacquemus Named Recipient of 2024 Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion

The groundbreaking Founder and Creative Director is celebrated for his ingenuity and vision by the integrated luxury retailer

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus announces Simon Porte Jacquemus, Founder and Creative Director of Jacquemus as the 2024 recipient of the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion. Jacquemus is recognized as an influential leader with significant social currency who has defined the cultural agenda and captured the fashion industry with a revolutionary approach to building his independent brand. Jacquemus challenges the status quo through distinct show presentation, marketing, and merchandising tactics that have set a new tone for the future of the fashion industry.

In 2023, Neiman Marcus brought back the celebrated awards program with a modern lens, expanding it to include two new categories – Innovation andCreative Impact – to support the integrated retailer's growth strategy, Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. Reflecting the ever-changing nature of fashion, the Innovation Award celebrates extraordinary talent shaping today's design landscape.

"Simon is a once-in-a-generation innovator whose vision, design skills, and business prowess have resulted in one of fashion's most imaginative brands that has quickly resonated with our customers," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "Neiman Marcus shares his pioneering, experience-driven strategy with over-the-top moments like Fantasy Gifts and 'Retail-tainment' activations to create magic for our customers."

Since founding his eponymous label in 2009, Jacquemus has quickly built a robust business catering to a new generation of customers. Every aspect of the brand is imbued with the designer's fresh way of thinking as evidenced by the larger-than-life Jacquemus handbag-cars seen zipping through the streets of Paris last spring, his acclaimed Fall 2023 show set against the grandeur of the Palace of Versailles and the ephemeral 'Jacquemus 24/24' vending machine pop-ups. His latest show 'Les Sculptures,' celebrated his unique perspective of fashion as art while continuing his impactful off-calendar strategy that has successfully garnered the attention of mega-watt celebrities and retailers worldwide.

"I am really happy to receive the Neiman Marcus Award, it's a beautiful recognition for the brand and my team," said Jacquemus. "As an independent designer, I was always keen on being innovative and creative in the design of my collections and also in my communication. It's always about communicating and creating experiences with our community in a unique way. Jacquemus was always supported by the American market, and especially Neiman Marcus since many years. I warmly thank Neiman Marcus team for this great support and this award."

Since Neiman Marcus started carrying the French designer's handbags in Spring 2022, the business has grown exponentially. Because of the great response from customers, the luxury retailer plans to increase the brand's points of distribution significantly over the next two years, including the launch of Men's Ready-to-Wear this summer. Neiman Marcus is currently Jacquemus' largest U.S. distributor and a key luxury partner.

"Simon has built a powerful brand rooted in French spirit with stunning fashion that intimately connects with his engaged brand loyalists" said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "His talent for design and storytelling, coupled with his ability to be both playful and luxurious in his design, has captured the attention of our new luxury clients. Neiman Marcus has a long history of empowering talent, and we are excited to amplify Simon's influence and bring his coveted designs to our customers."

Jacquemus joins previously announced 2024 honorees Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Women's Haute Couture, Ready-To-Wear and Accessories Collections for Dior, and Daniel Roseberry, Creative Director for Schiaparelli, recipients of the Neiman Marcus Awards for Distinguished Service and Creative Impact, respectively. An homage to the enduring craft of French couture and creative vision of prêt-à-porter, the three French brands will be celebrated during Paris Fashion Week on March 3 at the iconic Ritz Paris. As a part of the reimagined awards program, Jacquemus will develop an exclusive expression of the brand for Neiman Marcus customers later this year in support of the retailer's "Retail-tainment" strategy.

For more information, view the press kit or the Neiman Marcus Awards page on NeimanMarcus.com.

#neimanmarcus | #neimanmarcusawards | @neimanmarcus | @jacquemus

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE NEIMAN MARCUS AWARDS:The Neiman Marcus Awards is a platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. The platform includes the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, a legacy established by Carrie Marcus Neiman and Stanley Marcus 86 years ago, as well as two expanded categories: the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion and the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

The Distinguished Service Award has been given to over 150 luxury fashion luminaries in the industry, including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Elsa Schiaparelli, Miuccia Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Estée Lauder, and Baccarat, among others.

In 2023, Neiman Marcus brought back the awards, honoring Brunello Cucinelli, Jonathan Anderson of LOEWE, and Amina Muaddi. Throughout the duration of the year, Neiman Marcus partnered with each designer to engage in highly successful, exclusive customer programming as part of its "retail-tainment" strategy. For more information about the program and the 2023 award successes, click here.

In the second year of the reimagined platform, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Women's Haute Couture, Ready-To-Wear and Accessories Collections for Dior, was named the 2024 recipient of the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. Daniel Roseberry will receive the 2024 Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion, and Simon Porte Jacquemus will receive the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion. All three recipients will be honored on March 3, uniting industry peers and notables during Paris Fashion Week.

ABOUT JACQUEMUS:JACQUEMUS was founded by Simon Porte Jacquemus in 2009 in Paris, France. Dedicated to the memory of the designer's late mother, a passion for culture inspires the JACQUEMUS ready-to-wear and accessories collections for men and women that reference a French way of life and universal gestures of beauty: from fine art photography to the decorative arts, cinema, painting and sculpture. Throughout the years, JACQUEMUS has staged runway productions in such unexpected locations as a Parisian swimming pool or inside the Musée Picasso, winding through a lavender field in Provence or a wheat field outside of Paris, a salt marsh in the Camargue, a beach in Hawaii, and at the Château de Versailles. Today, based in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, JACQUEMUS is an independent fashion house with over 300 employees. Well known for its fast growing digital presence and its worldwide business spread, JACQUEMUS has hosted novel retail experiences around the world, before opening the first permanent flagship store of the brand at 58, Avenue Montaigne in Paris in 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2334765/Simon_Porte_Jacquemus_Credit__Photography_by_David_Luraschi.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/426902/neiman_marcus_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/simon-porte-jacquemus-named-recipient-of-2024-neiman-marcus-award-for-innovation-in-the-field-of-fashion-302054078.html