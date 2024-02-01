Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 17:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Skyservice Business Aviation Aligns Organizational Structure for Future Growth

01 febbraio 2024 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Organizes into three global business lines to strengthen client delivery.Hires Ronald Silverman as president, Business Aviation.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or "the Company"), a North American leader in business aviation, today announced changes to its organizational model to further enhance client engagement and drive growth opportunities. This new structure, consisting of three global business lines in Business Aviation, Fixed-Base Operations, and Aircraft Maintenance, elevates leaders within the organization while welcoming Ronald Silverman to the team as president, Business Aviation. Together, these changes align with the Company's business strategy and advance Skyservice's ability to deliver personalized service and safety excellence, promote operational efficiency and position the Company for future growth.

"Ron has an outstanding history of delivering top-line results and operational achievements in business aviation," stated Skyservice's President and Chief Executive Officer Ben Murray. "With our ongoing expansion and commitment to serving the global aviation community, Ron's customer-first mindset will help us achieve our goal of revolutionizing business aviation services to provide a personalized and world-class experience for everyone."

Mr. Silverman brings extensive business aviation experience and is responsible for Skyservice's managed aircraft sales, charter, and aircraft sales and acquisition divisions. He will also oversee the Company's global operations center, flight operations and pilot and crew activities. Prior to joining Skyservice, Mr. Silverman was chief commercial officer at Jet Linx, where he led the Aircraft Management Sales, Jet Card Sales and Base Leadership teams, overseeing 21 base locations around the United States. Prior to Jet Linx, Mr. Silverman held the position of president of Vista U.S., chief commercial officer of XO, and served over a decade as senior vice president at Executive Jet Management (EJM), a NetJets company.

Skyservice is also pleased to announce the following leadership appointments:

Over the past three years, Skyservice has implemented a strategy to become the leading business aviation partner for aircraft owners across North America and a global leader in providing aircraft maintenance, charter and aircraft sales and acquisition and fixed-base operations. This addition to the team and new structure is the next step in Skyservice's long-term vision to become the preeminent provider of business aviation services and solutions globally.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 37th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed-base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

Vanessa Engel, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Skyservice Business Aviation, T: +1 416.523.1089, Email: Vanessa_Engel@skyservice.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyservice-business-aviation-aligns-organizational-structure-for-future-growth-302050942.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Economia_E_Finanza business Aviation business affare global business lines to
Vedi anche
News to go
Bruxelles, mille trattori per le strade nel giorno del Consiglio europeo
News to go
Istat rivede paniere inflazione
News to go
Dispositivi connessi, aumenta l'uso
News to go
Istat-Bankitalia: nel 2022 ricchezza netta famiglie scesa dell'1,7%
News to go
Boom di viaggi in aereo verso l'Italia nel 2023: accolti oltre 197 milioni di passeggeri
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, nuovo scambio di prigionieri
News to go
Israele-Hamas, a che punto sono le trattative per la tregua
News to go
Sandra Milo, a Roma l'ultimo saluto tra fan e tanti artisti
News to go
Capri, sequestrata la biblioteca: volumi di inestimabile valore tenuti tra muffa e calcinacci
News to go
Alzheimer, test potrebbe rilevare malattia 15 anni prima
News to go
Percezione della corruzione, Italia al 42° posto su 180 Paesi
News to go
Capo della Polizia: "Incremento casi antisemitismo, dopo 7 ottobre 200 episodi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza