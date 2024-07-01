Cerca nel sito
 
Sompo appoints Christoph Müller Country Manager, Insurance for Switzerland

01 luglio 2024 | 15.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZURICH, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Christoph Müller as Country Manager, Insurance for Switzerland.

Mr Müller (57) will be based in Zurich and report to Ralph Brand, President, Continental Europe Insurance. The appointment is effective immediately.

Mr Brand said: “Christoph is an outstanding insurance professional with exceptional leadership skills and a proven track record of success across two decades. His deep market knowledge and insights, both locally and internationally, make him perfectly placed to further continue the growth of Sompo’s business in Switzerland and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Mr Müller, who has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, joins Sompo from Allianz Risk Transfer where most recently he was CEO and Head of Distribution for Allianz Commercial Switzerland.

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 130 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,000 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise™.

“Sompo” refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor’s. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit sompo-intl.com.

Sompo contacts Mike Jones Global Head of Media Relations         M: +44 7765 901899 E: mijones@sompo-intl.com

in Evidenza