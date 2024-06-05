Sompo names Thomas Leone new Chief Investment Officer

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Thomas (Tom) Leone as Chief Investment Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Mr. Leone will report to Nicolas Burnet, Chief Financial Officer for Sompo and will be based in the insurer’s Purchase, NY office.

Mr. Leone joins Sompo from PartnerRe, where he has worked for 11 years, most recently as Chief Investment Officer. He began his career in financial services more than 20 years ago and has since held roles in portfolio management and trading. Mr. Leone holds a master’s degree in management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Hartford, CT, United States.

Mr. Burnet said: “I am excited to welcome Tom to Sompo. The combination of his technical expertise, strategic vision and strong leadership skills makes him the perfect fit for this role. I am confident Tom will further advance our investment strategy to ensure the continued financial success of our organization.”

Mr. Leone will take over from Mark Silverstein who has decided to retire from the role after more than 18 years with the business.

Mr. Burnet said: “Mark is leaving behind an exceptional legacy and I would like to thank him for his outstanding leadership and many contributions that built a market-leading investments function for Sompo. I am very pleased that his journey with our organization does not end here. Instead, it transitions into a new phase where Mark has agreed to lead Sompo’s philanthropic efforts.”

