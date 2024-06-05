Cerca nel sito
 
Sompo names Thomas Leone new Chief Investment Officer

05 giugno 2024 | 17.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Thomas (Tom) Leone as Chief Investment Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Mr. Leone will report to Nicolas Burnet, Chief Financial Officer for Sompo and will be based in the insurer’s Purchase, NY office.

Mr. Leone joins Sompo from PartnerRe, where he has worked for 11 years, most recently as Chief Investment Officer. He began his career in financial services more than 20 years ago and has since held roles in portfolio management and trading. Mr. Leone holds a master’s degree in management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Hartford, CT, United States.

Mr. Burnet said: “I am excited to welcome Tom to Sompo. The combination of his technical expertise, strategic vision and strong leadership skills makes him the perfect fit for this role. I am confident Tom will further advance our investment strategy to ensure the continued financial success of our organization.”

Mr. Leone will take over from Mark Silverstein who has decided to retire from the role after more than 18 years with the business.

Mr. Burnet said: “Mark is leaving behind an exceptional legacy and I would like to thank him for his outstanding leadership and many contributions that built a market-leading investments function for Sompo. I am very pleased that his journey with our organization does not end here. Instead, it transitions into a new phase where Mark has agreed to lead Sompo’s philanthropic efforts.”

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 130 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,000 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise™ .

“Sompo” refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor’s. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Sompo Contact Mike JonesGlobal Head of Media RelationsM: +44 7765 901899E: mijones@sompo-intl.com

in Evidenza