Why Slovenia Is A Tour De Force When It Comes To Cycling

Pubblicato il: 17/09/2020 11:01
Slovenia, a green cycling paradise in the heart of Europe, is a producer of some of the world's best cyclists and most diverse biking trails
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenia, one of the greenest and safest countries in the world, bearing the
Green & Safe
label, is a land of active people and extraordinary sporting super-heroes. After the historic success of Slovenian cyclists at the top of the overall rankings at the Tour de France, many have been asking
how a nation of two million can be so successful
. There are many reasons. Most of them have to do with the individual efforts and skills of
@rogla
(
Primož Roglič
) and
@TamauPogi
(Tadej Pogačar). Many others are explained below.
The love of sports is written in Slovenians' genes.
Slovenia is extremely diverse, offering a huge variety of outdoor activities. It's almost Europe in your pocket. The urban/rural ratio is roughly 50-50, so, nature is just around the corner for most people. Combined with a pleasant climate, Slovenia offers
some of the most beautiful biking trails in the world
and attracts a wealth of cyclists virtually the whole year round.
Everything is so near in Slovenia and distances between different regions are easily overcome. You can head uphill for
mountain biking trails
, with numerous trails suitable for beginners and world-class cyclists. Some mountain bikers prefer the idyllic Alpine atmosphere and rocky paths, while others enjoy the green hills more. In Slovenia,
you can do both
. The
Julian Alps
with Kranjska Gora and Soča Valley, or Koroška region in the Northeast, are some of the most breathtaking cycling destinations, while Rogla and Mariborsko Zreško Pohorje are a paradise for all road cyclers, with a unique microclimate providing athletes with perfect summer training conditions. The
TRANS Slovenia route
is the most popular among MTB enthusiasts. Adrenaline lovers can visit
MTB parks
; one of the most popular can be found in Kočevje in the shelter of mighty trees.
There is also plenty of opportunities to discover
Slovenian cities by bike
, or
take a ride among wine-growing hills
to taste traditional Slovenian culinary delights. It all depends on your personality, but there is something for everyone.
Sport has a special place in Slovenia. This year, on 23rd of September, we celebrate a new national holiday – Day of Slovenian Sport. Read
MORE
.
More PHOTOS available
HERE
.
Follow us:
Facebook
|
Twitter
|
Instagram
|
LinkedIn
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275601/Roglic_Pogacar_Slovenian_Cycling_Super_Heroes.jpg