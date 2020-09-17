Cerca
Why Slovenia Is A Tour De Force When It Comes To Cycling

Slovenia, a green cycling paradise in the heart of Europe, is a producer of some of the world's best cyclists and most diverse biking trails


LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenia, one of the greenest and safest countries in the world, bearing the

Green & Safe
 label, is a land of active people and extraordinary sporting super-heroes. After the historic success of Slovenian cyclists at the top of the overall rankings at the Tour de France, many have been asking
how a nation of two million can be so successful
. There are many reasons. Most of them have to do with the individual efforts and skills of 
@rogla
 (
Primož Roglič
) and 
@TamauPogi
 (Tadej Pogačar). Many others are explained below.

 

 

The love of sports is written in Slovenians' genes.

Slovenia is extremely diverse, offering a huge variety of outdoor activities. It's almost Europe in your pocket. The urban/rural ratio is roughly 50-50, so, nature is just around the corner for most people. Combined with a pleasant climate, Slovenia offers

some of the most beautiful biking trails in the world
and attracts a wealth of cyclists virtually the whole year round.

Everything is so near in Slovenia and distances between different regions are easily overcome. You can head uphill for

mountain biking trails
, with numerous trails suitable for beginners and world-class cyclists. Some mountain bikers prefer the idyllic Alpine atmosphere and rocky paths, while others enjoy the green hills more. In Slovenia,
you can do both
. The
Julian Alps
with Kranjska Gora and Soča Valley, or Koroška region in the Northeast, are some of the most breathtaking cycling destinations, while Rogla and Mariborsko Zreško Pohorje are a paradise for all road cyclers, with a unique microclimate providing athletes with perfect summer training conditions. The
TRANS Slovenia route
 is the most popular among MTB enthusiasts. Adrenaline lovers can visit
MTB parks
; one of the most popular can be found in Kočevje in the shelter of mighty trees.

There is also plenty of opportunities to discover

Slovenian cities by bike
, or
take a ride among wine-growing hills
 to taste traditional Slovenian culinary delights. It all depends on your personality, but there is something for everyone.

