Why Slovenia Is A Tour De Force When It Comes To Cycling

Slovenia, a green cycling paradise in the heart of Europe, is a producer of some of the world's best cyclists and most diverse biking trails

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenia, one of the greenest and safest countries in the world, bearing the

Green & Safe

how a nation of two million can be so successful

@rogla

Primož Roglič

@TamauPogi

label, is a land of active people and extraordinary sporting super-heroes. After the historic success of Slovenian cyclists at the top of the overall rankings at the Tour de France, many have been asking. There are many reasons. Most of them have to do with the individual efforts and skills of) and(Tadej Pogačar). Many others are explained below.

The love of sports is written in Slovenians' genes.

Slovenia is extremely diverse, offering a huge variety of outdoor activities. It's almost Europe in your pocket. The urban/rural ratio is roughly 50-50, so, nature is just around the corner for most people. Combined with a pleasant climate, Slovenia offers

some of the most beautiful biking trails in the world

and attracts a wealth of cyclists virtually the whole year round.

Everything is so near in Slovenia and distances between different regions are easily overcome. You can head uphill for

mountain biking trails

you can do both

Julian Alps

TRANS Slovenia route

MTB parks

, with numerous trails suitable for beginners and world-class cyclists. Some mountain bikers prefer the idyllic Alpine atmosphere and rocky paths, while others enjoy the green hills more. In Slovenia,. Thewith Kranjska Gora and Soča Valley, or Koroška region in the Northeast, are some of the most breathtaking cycling destinations, while Rogla and Mariborsko Zreško Pohorje are a paradise for all road cyclers, with a unique microclimate providing athletes with perfect summer training conditions. Theis the most popular among MTB enthusiasts. Adrenaline lovers can visit; one of the most popular can be found in Kočevje in the shelter of mighty trees.

There is also plenty of opportunities to discover

Slovenian cities by bike

take a ride among wine-growing hills

, orto taste traditional Slovenian culinary delights. It all depends on your personality, but there is something for everyone.

Sport has a special place in Slovenia. This year, on 23rd of September, we celebrate a new national holiday – Day of Slovenian Sport. Read

MORE

More PHOTOS available

HERE

Follow us:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275601/Roglic_Pogacar_Slovenian_Cycling_Super_Heroes.jpg