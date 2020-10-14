World Champion Coach Jill Ellis Joins The Topps Company Board Of Directors

Appointment Comes as Topps Continues Global Football Focus

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topps Company has appointed Jill Ellis, the two-time world champion soccer coach, to its board of directors, the company announced today. Ellis, who won back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup™ titles as head coach of the United States women's national team, will be a guiding force as the company continues to scale its efforts in global football.

"As the winningest coach in United States soccer history, Jill has demonstrated a unique ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds, inspire excellence and execute on lofty goals with no margin for error," said Michael D. Eisner, founder of the Tornante Company and owner and board member, The Topps Company. "Her skill set, experience and accomplishments in the global business of sport will be of immeasurable value for Topps."

"Jill is a globally-respected, proven leader whose significant experience, knowledge and connections will help us expand our international football portfolio," said Andy Redman, chairman, The Topps Company. "We are proud to welcome this world champion to our team."

Ellis joins Eisner and Redman, Jim Perry and Scott Pasquini (managing directors at Madison Dearborn Partners), Eric Eisner (chief executive officer, Double E Pictures), Maria Seferian (general counsel, Hillspire LLC) and Chris Zyda (founder and chief executive officer, Mozaic, LLC) as board members.

"Topps products are a source of passion, unlocking creativity for people around the world through a shared love of sport and entertainment," said Ellis. "I am grateful to Topps for this opportunity and am excited to help the beloved company continue to win in global football and beyond."

"I am incredibly excited to have someone of Jill's caliber join the board. Her unique perspective and seasoned insights will be invaluable and make our team even stronger than it already is," said Michael Brandstaedter, president & chief executive officer of The Topps Company.

From 2014-2019, Ellis was head coach of the United States women's national team during which time she became only the second coach in global football history to win consecutive titles. Before joining U.S. Soccer full-time in 2008, she was head soccer coach at UCLA for 12 years, leading the Bruins to eight national semifinals and six consecutive conference championships. She graduated from and played varsity soccer at The College of William & Mary.

About TOPPSFounded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages, Garbage Pail Kids, Mars Attacks and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps' digital trading card apps portfolio, which has been a hit with millions of fans around the world, currently includes Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® WWE SLAM: Card Trader, Topps® NHL SKATE™, The Walking Dead: Card Trader, Marvel Collect! by Topps, and Disney Collect! by Topps. Topps' confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, and Bazooka®. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit

