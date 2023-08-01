Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Agosto 2023
12:52
comunicato stampa

Enhance Global Collaboration and Connectivity via E-Sports Competition: Perfect World CEO

01 agosto 2023 | 11.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert H. Xiao, CEO of Perfect World and Perfect World E-sports & its platform segment, attended and addressed the 2023 Global Esports Conference on July 28 in Shanghai. He emphasized that the acceptance of e-sports by global mainstream sporting events marks a new starting point, one that will bring long-term dividends and increased influence to the development of China's e-sports industry.

The upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled for September this year, has garnered significant attention from both domestic and international communities, playing a pivotal role in promoting e-sports culture and encouraging more people to participate in e-sports.

As a leading e-sports enterprise in China, Perfect World serves as the exclusive operator of DOTA 2 and CS:GO in the Chinese mainland. The company primarily focuses on product development, operations, and professional event organization. Since 2015, Perfect World has successfully hosted three DOTA2 Asia Championships and, in 2019, assisted in organizing TI9 in Shanghai.

"In light of DOTA 2's inclusion in the Asian Games, Perfect World has established a dedicated team to fully support and collaborate with the preparatory work of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and the General Administration of Sport of China", said Dr. Xiao. He further stated that the company is committed to ensuring the smooth execution of e-sports events during the Asian Games and maximizing the allure of e-sports.

Dr. Xiao outlined three major trends for the future development of the e-sports industry, taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the Asian Games: standardization in competitions, industrialization in sports, and market popularization.

E-sports has evolved into a digital sports industry that integrates technology, competition, entertainment, and social interaction. The Asian Games have set a new blueprint for the globalization of China's e-sports industry while simultaneously presenting fresh challenges for its high-quality and sustainable growth.

To address these challenges, Dr. Xiao highlighted four key areas for China's e-sports to focus on in the future. First, incorporating digital technologies such as AR/VR and AIGC in events to enhance the user experience. Second, promoting global cultural integration. Third, fostering global cooperation to synergize with partners worldwide. And fourth, nurturing e-sports talents with a global perspective through deep collaborations with institutes worldwide.

Looking ahead, Perfect World is committed to promoting the high-quality development of core events, strengthening the ecological construction of e-sports, leveraging the influence of leading e-sports IP, exploring innovative consumer business models in e-sports, and accentuating the value of global integration in the industry's next phase of development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165539/Dr_Robert_H_Xiao_CEO_Perfect_World_Perfect_World_E_sports.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enhance-global-collaboration-and-connectivity-via-e-sports-competition-perfect-world-ceo-301890179.html

in Evidenza