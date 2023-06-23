Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Galtronics' Multibeam Antennas Connect Fans to the Action at the Formula 1 Grand Prix Du Canada in Montreal

23 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TEMPE, Ariz, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galtronics, the company that combines collaboration with technology innovation to solve the world's most complex wireless connectivity challenges, announced its multibeam antennas were installed at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve racetrack in Montreal in time for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix that took place over the past weekend.

Galtronics' multibeam technology overcomes the legacy beam squint issues, which have been a prevalent problem preventing widespread adoption of other multibeam antenna solutions. The company's patent pending UL/DL beam-tracking stability technology is intended for stadium/venue/special events and base station antenna applications. Galtronics multibeam antennas provided capacity to a sold-out F1 audience throughout the grandstands and in other areas of the racetrack facility, which has seating for 100,000.

"Carriers want the best wireless experience for their customers," said Whit Martin, Galtronics Wireless Infrastructure VP of Sales. "With capacity and data speed critically important to the customer experience, Galtronics' proprietary multibeam antennas were chosen for this marquee event. Our multibeam portfolio offers superior performance and more beam stability across frequency bands, which ensures a better fan experience."

The Canadian Grand Prix is a perfect example of wireless users needing enhanced capacity and throughput as they post pictures and videos on social media while following additional race details on mobile apps.  

Galtronics' antennas will also be broadly deployed at Mexico's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix in October and will facilitate capacity in all seating areas and at the field level for live music entertainment following the race.

Galtronics multibeam deployments at the Canadian Grand Prix and Mexico City Grand Prix build on recent installations of its antennas at three National Football League (NFL) stadiums and a Major League Baseball Park (MLB) across the United States.

Galtronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Baylin Technologies, designs and manufactures the most complex wireless antennas for the world's leading service providers and wireless device OEMs. The company combines customer collaboration with technology innovation to fundamentally advance the mobility ecosystem with engineering-based solutions for our customers to deliver critical, quality connections. For more information, please visit www.galtronics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2109132/Baylin_Technologies_Inc__Galtronics__Multibeam_Antennas_Connect.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/galtronics-multibeam-antennas-connect-fans-to-the-action-at-the-formula-1-grand-prix-du-canada-in-montreal-301858685.html

