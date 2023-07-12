Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:39 Omicidio stradale Roma, travolse e uccise 18enne: condannata a 5 anni

14:22 Roma-Pompei, nuovo collegamento Frecciarossa con gli Scavi dal 16 luglio

14:13 Fratello Borsellino: "Io tagliato fuori dalla famiglia di Paolo"

14:08 Pirateria, ok alla legge: siti illegali spenti in mezz'ora

14:02 Legge ripristino natura, via libera del Parlamento europeo: cos'è e cosa prevede

14:01 Camera, governo sotto su ordine del giorno Pd: opposizione attacca

13:47 PwC Italia a fianco del Comune di Milano a 30 anni dalla strage di Via Palestro

13:45 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari super star a Milano: "E stasera si ripete"

13:28 Sinner e il "mostro" Djokovic a Wimbledon, i pareri contrastanti di due grandi ex

13:13 Paola e Chiara, esce 'Vamos a Bailar con Tiziano Ferro

13:13 Incidente Roma, travolto e ucciso 20enne sulla Colombo

13:12 Superbonus, Conte vede Giorgetti: "Chiesto dl urgente crediti incagliati"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hard Rock Steps into Next Era of Lionel Messi Partnership with Launch of New Messi Chicken Sandwich

12 luglio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Now available globally at Hard Rock Cafe locations and select Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is once again teaming up with global brand ambassador, Lionel Messi, to launch a namesake menu item – the Messi Chicken Sandwich, "Made For You by Leo Messi". The new "Milanese style" Chicken Sandwich is perfectly timed to Messi's historic entrance into Major League Soccer and more importantly, South Florida, home of the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Starting today, foodies, soccer and sports fans around the world can order the Messi Chicken Sandwich at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining.

 

"I'm thrilled to bring the flavors of my home country to the world with the launch of my very own Chicken Sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanesa," said Lionel Messi, world-renowned soccer sensation and international icon. "There has been no better partner than Hard Rock International in bringing this to life. Like any great teammate, Hard Rock has been with me through historic milestones, and I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am."

The Messi Chicken Sandwich is inspired by Messi's love of Milanese, an Argentinean staple. Greatness comes in many forms, proven by this delicious, crispy Milanese-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese and an herbed aioli. Paired with fresh tomatoes and arugula for a winning bite every time, the Messi Chicken Sandwich is handheld perfection served on a toasted artisan bun.

"Leo Messi is not just one of the greatest athletes and cultural icons on the planet, he's also an ambassador who aligns very closely with our values as an organization," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We are extremely honored to partner with someone who embodies the champion and winning spirit in all facets of his professional and personal life, and we look forward to welcoming him to the U.S. as part of our extended Hard Rock family."

For full details and to learn more about the "Greatness Happens Here" campaign visit https://news.hardrock.com/.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152168/Hard_Rock_International__teaming_up_with_global_brand_ambassador_Lionel_Messi.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152169/Hard_Rock_International_Messi_Chicken.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753406/HRBrand_BLACK_2010_24_16_ID_314f48f4d594_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hard-rock-steps-into-next-era-of-lionel-messi-partnership-with-launch-of-new-messi-chicken-sandwich-301875170.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Alimentazione Altro Turismo Turismo Turismo Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza hard rock Steps into Next Era hard rock Steps into Next Era of Lionel Messi Partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuovi Euro, sondaggio per scegliere tema future banconote
News to go
Ucraina, Russia intensifica attacchi: ultime news
News to go
Mafia, estorsioni e tentato omicidio: maxioperazione tra Palermo e Belluno
News to go
Milano, dal 2024 stop auto nel quadrilatero della moda
News to go
Legambiente, i dati del Rapporto Ecomafia 2023
News to go
Emanuela Orlandi, i fratelli: "Da zio solo avances verbali, Vaticano vuole verità di comodo"
News to go
Ocse: Italia maglia nera, a fine 2022 salari reali -7% rispetto a pre pandemia
News to go
Israele, prosegue la protesta contro la riforma giudiziaria: decine i fermi
News to go
In arrivo 'Dedicata a te', la card contro il caro prezzi
News to go
Giustizia, Nordio: "Politica deve smettere di inchinarsi a magistrati"
News to go
Gas, bolletta giugno in leggero calo: -1,1%
News to go
Nato, vertice di Vilnius si apre con adesione Svezia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza