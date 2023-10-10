Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:42 Eden Hazard si ritira, addio al calcio a 32 anni

12:32 Israele, Meloni in visita alla sinagoga di Roma

12:16 Euro 2032 assegnato a Italia e Turchia, la decisione Uefa

12:11 Roma, Mourinho prepara addio: 'prove' di divorzio, cosa ha detto

12:07 Sciopero Taxi oggi 10 ottobre, cosa sapere: orari e motivi della protesta

12:00 Forza Italia, Letizia Moratti guiderà Consulta segreteria nazionale

11:06 Piersilvio Berlusconi: "Trash televisivo? Espressione che non mi piace per niente"

11:01 Israele, Khamenei nega ruolo Iran ma elogia "menti attacco" Hamas

10:36 Guerra Israele-Hamas, leader ceceno Kadyrov: "Sosteniamo la Palestina"

10:33 Belve 2023, anticipazioni della puntata di oggi 10 ottobre su Raidue

10:12 Carburante, i prezzi di benzina e diesel oggi 10 ottobre in Italia

10:12 Manovra 2024, Schillaci: "Più risorse per lotta a liste d'attesa e controlli a tappeto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HUBLOT'S SIGNATURE MECHANICAL WATCH MAKES ITS PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT

10 ottobre 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NYON, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To the delight of millions of football fans worldwide, the Premier League season is once again underway. Hublot Loves Football, and we couldn't miss the opportunity to release a new limited edition to celebrate the return of the most competitive and compelling football competition- introducing the Classic Fusion Chronograph Premier League.

 

 

The launch of the Classic Fusion Chronograph Premier League demonstrates the Hublot's commitment to the beautiful game, the largest partnership ever by a watch brand and an association with football that has gone from strength to strength since it started in 2006.

As the official timekeeper of the Premier League since 2020, Hublot has always been an ardent supporter of the world's most popular football league. The Premier League is broadcast to 900million homes in 189 countries and is followed by 1.66bn people who interact at least weekly through the media.

But a story is only worth telling if it benefits the present, or indeed the future. So, on 8 and 9 October, Hublot will assemble its greatest ambassadors and contemporary icons of the game for a unique event as part of the Arsenal vs. Manchester City match.

A top-flight match, the world's most prestigious football league and legendary football guests… What more could Hublot want for launching an exclusive range? With a limited run of just 100 individually numbered pieces, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Premier League is Hublot's vibrant testimony to all the League's fans and its greatest champions. This is the first mechanical chronograph ever created by Hublot for the Premier League.

Following in the footsteps of the Big Bang e which was created for the Premier League in 2020, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Premier League also sports the distinctive intense purple colour adorning the strap and dial which displays the two iconic Classic Fusion counters. At 3 o'clock, the counter indicating the seconds is struck by the iconic crowned lion, the proud emblem of the Premier League. The crowned lion can also be found on the rear glass, and above the individual number belonging to each of the 100 lucky owners. This is a piece for collectors for whom passion, tradition, performance and excellence go hand in hand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240577/Hublot_SA_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240578/Hublot_SA_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240579/Hublot_SA_3.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920991/Hublot_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hublots-signature-mechanical-watch-makes-its-premier-league-debut-301949634.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Moda Altro Arredamento_E_Design Moda Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Premier League season Premier League Classic Fusion Chronograph Premier League HUBLOT's signature MECHANICAL WATCH MAKES ITS Premier league
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni, Biden, Sunak, Macron e Scholz: "Fermo sostegno ad Israele"
News to go
Oggi sciopero taxi
News to go
Assoutenti: con conflitto in Israele possibili aumenti tariffe
News to go
Giornata della salute mentale, nel mondo più di 1 adolescente convive con un disturbo
News to go
Case a 1 euro a Taranto, avviato terzo bando di vendita
News to go
Criminalità, furti e rapine di strada tornano a salire
News to go
Pnrr, versata terza rata all'Italia
News to go
Dybala e l'infortunio, ultime news
News to go
Nobel Economia 2023 a Claudia Goldin
News to go
Amburgo, ripreso traffico aereo dopo minaccia su volo da Teheran
News to go
Zelensky sente Netanyahu: "Solidarietà dell'Ucraina a Israele"
News to go
Israele richiama 300mila riservisti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza