Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 08:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:31 Migranti, tregua a Lampedusa: nessuno sbarco nella notte. In hotspot oltre 3.500 persone

08:25 Ucraina, intercettato drone verso Mosca. Raid russi su Kherosn e Poltava: morti

08:08 Maltempo oggi, nubifragio su Genova (Video). Treni sospesi tra Italia e Francia

08:04 Pa, Csel: "35% dei capoluogo provincia sfora limite di 30 giorni per saldare debiti commerciali"

07:13 Allerta meteo per temporali oggi a Genova, mercati chiusi: scuole aperte

00:02 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Se porto guerra in Russia perdo alleati"

00:02 US Open, primo turno oggi: orari italiani, come vedere in tv e streaming

22:48 Lazio-Genoa 0-1, gol di Retegui

22:47 Napoli-Sassuolo 2-0, gol di Osimhen e Di Lorenzo

22:40 Ucciso con una fiocina dopo una lite stradale

22:05 Mancini ct Arabia Saudita: "Entusiasta del nuovo progetto"

20:54 Fiorentina-Lecce 2-2, rimonta giallorossa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

iFLYTEK Holds Global Partner Summit

25 agosto 2023 | 21.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New Products Shine at World Athletics Championships as Company Accelerates Global Market Expansion

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK's Consumer Business Group hosted a Global Partner Summit in Budapest during the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships (WAC Budapest 23), where iFLYTEK serves as the WAC Budapest 23 Official Event Supplier, providing the Championships with automatic translation software, hardware products, and other services. Nearly thirty worldwide partners participated on-site.

Engagement with the WAC Budapest 23 and the global community through technology is part of iFLYTEK's 2023 international expansion strategy. The company held its first international expansion strategy conference and a product launch in Singapore last June. iFLYTEK has since initiated worldwide business activities and provided product technology support for numerous international sporting events, significant government conferences, and large-scale exhibitions.

During the Budapest Global Partner Summit, international consumers could experience and purchase iFLYTEK's intelligent hardware products. iFLYTEK Sales Directors introduced the company's lineup of consumer products to attending partners, including:

At the WAC Budapest 23, international athletes seamlessly communicate through the iFLYTEK Smart Translator. Meanwhile, reporters at the media center are using the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder and the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder Pro to enhance their reporting efficiency.

iFLYTEK Consumer Business Group Vice President Zhao Xiang delivered a speech at the Summit, emphasizing the strong global potential of iFLYTEK's technologies. He noted that consumers have consistently embraced iFLYTEK's products in China and that the products are very competitive globally, especially when paired with local electronic industries' supply chain capabilities.

iFLYTEK is committed to enhancing international collaboration, expanding business domains, and assisting the global community in addressing increasingly complex challenges through its advanced capabilities.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region focusing on intelligent speech and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194644/IFLYTEK_WAC_BUDAPEST_SUMMIT.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194645/IFLYTEK_WAC_BUDAPEST_SUMMIT_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iflytek-holds-global-partner-summit-301910338.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport Altro ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza as Company Accelerates Global Market Expansion at as at World Athletics Championships as Company Accelerates Global Market Expansion
Vedi anche
News to go
Russia, il decreto di Putin
News to go
Migranti, raffica di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Controesodo estivo, rincari record
News to go
Whatsapp, nuovo aggiornamento
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo: "Firmata ordinanza per ristori ai Comuni"
News to go
Richiedenti asilo, a maggio 2023 in Ue 80mila domande
News to go
Oxfam: "Senz'acqua 3 miliardi di persone entro 2050"
News to go
Un caffè costa 30 centesimi, ecco dove
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi a raffica a Lampedusa
News to go
Verona, traffico di cuccioli all'aeroporto: 10 denunce
News to go
Mattarella: "Costituzione nasce su amicizia per espellere odio"
News to go
Controesodo, fine settimana da bollino rosso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza