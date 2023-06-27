ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazakhstan's No. 1 and the leader of the national men's team, Alexander Bublik, has won a prestigious Terra Wortmann Open tennis tournament in Halle, Germany.

In the final, Bublik defeated the world's No. 7, Russian Andrey Rublev, in a hard-fought match – 6:3, 3:6, 6:3. The game was played on grass and lasted 1 hour and 35 minutes. Bublik has aced 21 times and won two break points out of six.

Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, commented on Bublik's success by saying: "Congratulations to Alexander Bublik on the next step in his tennis career – the first ATP 500 title. He achieved a great victory for himself and for the sake of tennis development in our country, as he is a role model for the younger generation."

It is a second major career ATP singles title for the Kazakh tennis player and his first success at an ATP-500 tournament.

With the Terra Wortmann Open victory, he climbed to his highest-ever 26th place in the ATP rankings. His earlier highest ranking was No 30 achieved in February 2022.

Mr Utemuratov also noted "On his way to the final match, [Bublik] took over some very strong opponents, and in the final, with a maximum effort, he defeated world's No 7, Andrey Rublev. I wish our No 1 player, Alexander Bublik, further success and new achievements!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140621/Kazakhstan_Tennis_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883640/4135900/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakhstan-tennis-federation-kazakh-tennis-player-wins-prestigious-atp-500-title-soars-in-world-rankings-301863411.html