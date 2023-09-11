Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:48
comunicato stampa

National curling league kicks off in NE China's Yichun

11 settembre 2023 | 09.19
LETTURA: 1 minuti

YICHUN, China, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China Curling League (Yichun) commenced on Saturday in Yichun, located in northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province.

The eight-day tournament, which runs until September 16, showcases 42 teams from Beijing, Chongqing, Heilongjiang, and several other provinces. These teams will face off in the men's, women's, and mixed doubles categories, with a total of 128 matches scheduled.

Yichun, often referred to as the "hometown of curling", has been the venue for numerous international and domestic curling events since 2011.

According to the Information Office of Yichun Municipality, in recent years, the city has leveraged its winter resources, along with the China Curling League, to encourage the integration of related industries. This strategy aims to cultivate an ice and snow economy with distinct local features.

Image Attachments Links:Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442107Caption: The 2023 China Curling League (Yichun) was held in Yichun City.

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442130Caption: Players compete in the China Curling League in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sept. 9, 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206588/1_Curling_League.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206589/2_Curling_League.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/national-curling-league-kicks-off-in-ne-chinas-yichun-301923058.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza sHeilongjiang province kicks off Yichun off
