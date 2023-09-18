Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 In pensione Elena Lenti, prima macchinista d'Italia: l'annuncio nella metro di Milano - Video

09:44 Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa. Oggi Darmanin a Roma: vedrà Piantedosi

09:33 Caro benzina, prezzo self sopra i 2 euro. Gasolio ai massimi del 2023

09:24 Morto Billy Miller, recitò in 'Febbre d'amore' e 'Suits': aveva 43 anni

09:17 Covid Italia, Schillaci: "Contagi in aumento, vaccino da prossima settimana"

09:16 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna, Protezione civile: "No danni importanti né feriti"

09:03 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Putin nuovo Hitler, rischiamo terza guerra mondiale"

08:17 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, ritardi e cancellazione treni

08:02 Taiwan, Taipei: "Oltre 100 caccia cinesi attorno all'isola"

07:44 Incidente a Roma, 13enne investito e ucciso da auto: si costituisce responsabile

07:31 Ucraina, abbattuti droni Kiev puntati su Crimea. Raid Russia nella notte

06:54 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, scossa 4.9 sentita a Firenze

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Odisha leaps on to the global floor through KIIT & KISS contingent of 14 at Asian Games 2023

18 settembre 2023 | 10.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BHUBANESWAR, India, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A contingent of 14 exceptional students hailing from the prestigious institutions of KIIT and KISS in Bhubaneswar, India, are poised to represent the nation at the highly anticipated Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. From September 23 to October 8, these gifted athletes will captivate the global stage with their exceptional talents.

Notably, KIIT & KISS takes immense pride in being the sole academic institution in India to send the largest contingent of players to the Asian Games.

Among these illustrious participants, a standout is C A Bhavani Devi, who is gearing up to conquer the world in the Fencing - Women's Sabre and Team Sabre events. Amit Rohidas is set to be a linchpin for the Men's Hockey Team, while Sajan Prakash promises to make waves in the Swimming arena. Anshika Bharti is all set to challenge the competition in Women's Lightweight Double Scull Rowing.

In the field of Athletics, Priyanka & Sandeep Kumar will represent India in the 20 KM Race Walk Women's and men's events respectively, while Kishore Kumar Jena & Tejinderpal Singh Toor will represent in Javelin Throw and shot Put respectively. For the Rugby 7s Women's Team, Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik, and Hupi Majhi have earned their well-deserved spots. Tejaswin Shankar will showcase his prowess in the Decathlon, and Amlan Borgahain will sprint his way into the Athletics - 200m event, informed Dr Gaganendu Dash, DG Sports, KIIT. It is a matter of pride that in the Indian Rugby team, four players alone are from KISS.

Commending these remarkable athletes, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the Founder of KIIT & KISS, emphasized that these individuals not only bring honor to the institutions but also to the entire state of Odisha. Dr. Samanta lauded the unwavering support of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the promotion of sports and athletes, highlighting the recent announcement of cash rewards for Asian Games participants, with seven recipients originating from KIIT & KISS. Dr. Samanta expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for his visionary commitment to sports' growth in the region. Additionally, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in fostering sports, athletes, and creating a dynamic sports environment in India.

Dr. Samanta also underscored the pivotal role played by KIIT & KISS in nurturing sports, building world-class sporting infrastructure, and producing over 5,000 athletes who have excelled at regional, national, and international levels.

KIIT takes immense pride in its distinction of producing 13 Olympians, a remarkable feat that sets it apart as the only university in India with such an illustrious roster. These Olympians encompass a diverse range of sports, including Athletics, Fencing, Hockey, and Swimming, and are a testament to KIIT's unwavering commitment to sports excellence.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213256/KIIT_KISS_Asian_Games.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213249/KIIT_KISS_Logo.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odisha-leaps-on-to-the-global-floor-through-kiit--kiss-contingent-of-14-at-asian-games-2023-301930213.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport ICT Sport Politica_E_PA Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza nation at at Asian Games 2023 at Bhubaneswar
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, governo al lavoro su pacchetto sicurezza
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, oltre 11mila morti a Derna
News to go
Lega, Le Pen: "Insieme per difendere nostra identità"
News to go
Caro Prezzi, per lo zucchero rincari del 43% in un anno
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a Lampedusa con von der Leyen: "Siamo qui per voi"
News to
Incidente Frecce Tricolori, impatto con stormo uccelli ipotesi più probabile
News to go
Kata, il punto sulle indagini per la bimba scomparsa a Firenze
News to go
Mahsa Amini, tensioni e proteste in Iran
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
News to go
Alluvione Libia, Onu chiede 67 milioni di dollari per aiuti
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Don Puglisi eroe civile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza