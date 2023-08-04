Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:54 Esodo estivo 2023 e traffico da bollino nero, stop a 3 cantieri su 4

10:42 Centinaio: "Ora ho mail intasata da chi mi accusa di non rispettare il genere..." e posta targa toletta 'senatrici'"

10:42 Niger, annullati accordi cooperazione militare con Francia

10:39 Covid Italia, presto la circolare sulle vaccinazioni in autunno

10:13 Ucraina, l'attacco del drone alla nave da sbarco russa - Video

10:04 Carburanti, benzina: oggi prezzi ancora in salita

10:02 Mondiali ciclismo 2023, calendario: orari venerdì 4 agosto, in tv e streaming

09:52 Dossieraggio su politici e vip, "c'è mondo grigio che mina istituzioni"

09:34 Incidente Casal Palocco, lo sfogo dello youtuber: "Gente cattiva, non voglio mollare"

09:17 Covid, cresce variante EG.5: seconda più diffusa al mondo dopo Arturo

09:15 Calciomercato Juventus, Kessie in Arabia Saudita: ultime news

09:07 MotoGp Silverstone, orari e dove vederla in tv: prove libere, qualifiche e gara

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Official Designated Display Supplier: Unilumin Group Lights up the 31st Summer Universiade

04 agosto 2023 | 09.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Summer Universiade, an international multi-sports event, is held from July 28 to Aug 8, which is expected to draw over 10,000 student-athletes and officials from over 150 countries competing over 12 days.

As the official designated display supplier, Unilumin Group has always actively participated in the preparation and publicity activities of the Universiade, and provided a total of 2500 square meters of LED display, lighting products and integrated solutions for 13 event venues and supporting venues such as public security and broadcasting.

The main stadium is the Phoenix Mountain Sports Park Complex Stadium, which has 18,000 seats inside. It's reported that in order to provide a better competitive and spectator atmosphere, Unilumin provided the venue with a total of more than 900 square meters of Kinetic Halo screens, Centerhung screen as well as integrated Metasight solutions.The audiences can get the real-time information such as the result and highlight scene through high-definition LED displays.

In addition, Unilumin also provided professional LED displays, lighting products and integrated solutions for Chengdu University natatorium, gymnasium, Qingshan Sports Ground, artistic gymnastics training hall and other venues to ensure the audience's viewing experience.

Outside the venue, Unilumin provided 420 square meters of HD LED screen and live broadcast systems for Chengdu Panda Base and Tianfu International Airport, which can realize wonderful replay and real-time broadcast of the event, enjoying the charm of sports.

Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True. In the surrounding supporting venues such as Tianfu New District National Congress Branch, Unilumin provided a total of 983 square meters displays, which can monitor the event daily and guarantee the success of the 31st Summer Universiade.

As the leading enterprise in the LED industry, Unilumin has a complete LED display, LED lighting product line in the field of sports. Combined with the game video live system, timing scoring system, video slow motion replay and other technical means, Unilumin's integrated solutions can be applied in football, baseball, cricket and other events. 

From the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and now the 31st Summer Universiade, Unilumin continuously focuses on the LED technology, providing professional service for the world's top events and bringing a more wonderful visual experience for global audiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169565/Chengdu_Tianfu_International_Airport.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169566/The_Phoenix_Mountain_Sports_Park_Complex_Stadium.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169567/Shooting_archery_sports_school.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/official-designated-display-supplier-unilumin-group-lights-up-the-31st-summer-universiade-301893443.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport ICT ICT ICT Official Designated display Supplier Summer Universiade an international multi sports event Supplier
Vedi anche
News to go
Ciclone Circe sull'Italia, allerta arancione a Milano
News to go
Freddie Mercury, all'asta cimeli e costumi del leader dei Queen
News to go
Uccisa donna messicana di 51 anni, prelevati gli organi
News to go
Kiev sotto attacco dei droni russi
Alessandria, percepivano indebitamente pensione invalidità, 64 indagati da Gdf
News to go
Salsa di pomodoro in Italia sotto i 5,5 mld di chili previsti
News to go
Camera e Senato, si avvicinano le ferie
News to go
Siti di banche italiane nel mirino di hacker filorussi
News to go
Pnrr, Regioni chiedono incontro a Fitto
News to go
Migranti, nuovo richiamo Ue all'Italia
News to go
Meteo, ciclone Circe in arrivo nel weekend
News to go
Calciomercato, Inter punta su Scamacca. Si complica la pista Sommer
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza