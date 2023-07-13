Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:27 Virus West Nile in Italia, primo caso 2023 in provincia di Parma

14:16 Tennis, semifinali femminili a Wimbledon: Svitolina-Vondrousova e Sabalenka-Jabeur

14:13 AI, Musk e Bard dopo ChatGPT: una sfida per l'informazione

13:30 Europei Giovanili Raffa il 18 luglio a Roma, De Sanctis "grandi eventi per sogno bocce alle Olimpiadi"

13:23 Santanchè: "Passo indietro? Non capisco perché, da alcuni giornali grandi bugie"

13:20 Fabio Fazio: "Rai non mi ha cacciato, rinasco su Nove"

13:06 Wimbledon 2023, Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic: quote e pronostici

13:00 Mostra Venezia, in giuria anche Campion e Mainetti

12:52 La Casa dei Fantasmi, arriva nelle sale il film della Disney

12:31 Napoli, incendio in stabilimento a Sant'Antonio Abate- Video

12:10 Migranti, Ocean Viking in stato di fermo al porto di Civitavecchia

12:09 Al-Nassr, mercato bloccato: la richiesta Fifa al club di Ronaldo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Shutterstock Becomes the Official Photographic Imagery Supplier of Premier League Football Club Tottenham Hotspur

13 luglio 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Shutterstock Editorial Continues Investment in Sports Photography, Capturing the Heart of the Action and Excitement of Tottenham Hotspur Games for Fans Across the Globe

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced its official photography supplier relationship with Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur. Beginning July 13, 2023, Shutterstock will serve as the Official Photography Supplier for all Tottenham Hotspur matches, as well as represent its archive featuring iconic images, behind the scenes shots and the fan community at large.

This expansive deal brings together two leaders in their respective fields and will further Shutterstock's reach into the world of sport while enabling them to share content from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club to its enthusiastic, dedicated fans across the globe. In addition to capturing all of the action on the field, Shutterstock photography will be featured at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the largest football club stadium in London.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tottenham Hotspur," said Candice Murray, Vice President of Editorial at Shutterstock. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to sports globally, while providing white glove photography services. Our world-class team is looking forward to working with the team at Tottenham to capture the best and most relevant, on-brand content as part of this significant partnership."

Pierre-Olivier Bouche, Media Director, said, "Our new partnership with Shutterstock will help us to continue to develop and innovate our photography portfolio. The team at Shutterstock and their services are industry leading and we look forward to working together to further enrich the content made available across our various channels and platforms."

The relationship is part of Shutterstock's greater strategic vision to grow its domestic and international sports business and be at the center of sports content capture across all countries and sports.

About ShutterstockShutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world, a growing data engine and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www . shutterstock . com and follow us on LinkedInInstagramTwitterFacebook and Youtube.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152981/Shutterstock_Editorial_Tottenham_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152980/Shutterstock_now_Official_Photography_Services_Supplier_for_Tottenham_Hotspur.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shutterstock-becomes-the-official-photographic-imagery-supplier-of-premier-league-football-club-tottenham-hotspur-301876152.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Sports Photography Official Photographic Imagery Supplier Heart of the action Heart
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e temporali, meteo spacca in due l'Italia
News to go
Napoli, Mauro Meluso nuovo direttore sportivo
News to go
Bonus barriere esteso anche agli appartamenti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero treni, disagi per stop personale Trenitalia e Italo
News to go
Diritti tv Serie A, Anitrust sanziona Tim e Dazn
News to go
Invalsi 2023, alle superiori uno studente su due non comprende cosa legge
News to go
Superbonus, Conte: "Lo Stato non può volgere la testa dall’altra parte"
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg a Zelensky: "Oggi incontro tra pari, presto come alleati"
News to go
Bonus casa e 110%: bloccati 7 miliardi nei cassetti fiscali
News to go
Stop alla pirateria online, ok a legge che oscura i siti entro mezz'ora
News to go
Mare meta regina delle vacanze ma i prezzi salgono del 12,6%
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza