Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:05
comunicato stampa

Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium Publishes a Tender For Primary Sponsorship And Naming Rights

26 giugno 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Tel Aviv-Yafo Sport Palaces Ltd., a municipal corporation owned by Tel Aviv City Hall, seeks strategic partner for Israel's leading stadium for eight years

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tel Aviv-Yafo Sport Palaces Ltd., a municipal corporation owned by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, is publishing a tender for primary sponsorship and naming rights for Bloomfield Stadium. The sponsor chosen for Israel's most popular sports venue will have rights to its name (following the name Bloomfield) and other rights, including advertising rights at central and televised spots, use of a central skybox, hosting events, and other benefits.

Bloomfield Stadium has hosted thousands of games of Israel's top football (soccer) teams, numerous international matches, and major performances by international artists. The Stadium welcomes a million and a half viewers each year and generates extensive local and international media coverage through game broadcasts, performances and events. 

Four years ago, the Stadium was reopened after a massive investment by the Tel Aviv -Yafo Municipality through a comprehensive renovation and expansion project. This makeover positioned Bloomfield as the leading stadium in Israel, meeting high international safety and service standards and doubling its number of seats to nearly 30,000. 

Since its reopening, in addition to being the home court of the three top Tel Aviv clubs, the Stadium has hosted matches of Israel's national team and significant international matches, such as Argentina vs. Uruguay, the French Super Cup Finals, and major music performances of leading international artists.

Among the unique characteristics of Bloomfield Stadium, in addition to its distinctive structure and rich heritage, is its location in Jaffa (Yafo), one of the Tel Aviv's most popular and developing areas. The Stadium is very easily accessible and is located next to Tel Aviv's new light rail – which is expected to start operating within a few months - a train station, and Israel's main highway.

The winning bidder will benefit from co-branding and co-naming rights, signage rights, and other privileges specified in the tender documents. Bidders must have an existing commercial brand name that shall be added to the name of Bloomfield Stadium. The sponsor engagement is for eight years, with an option to extend for eight additional years. The tender documents can be purchased at Sports Palaces' office and viewed on Sports Palaces' website at https://www.sportpalace.co.il/en/bloomfield-naming-2023/

Maor Binyamini, CEO of Sport Palaces: "Selecting a primary sponsor for Bloomfield Stadium is part of our vision to turn Tel Aviv's large sports facilities into multi-purpose attractions that provide the public with world-class service and experiences. The area's urban revival and the leverage and enrichment of the Stadium's activities constitute an opportunity for a long-term strategic alliance."

The bid submission deadline is August 1, 2023. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140266/Bloomfield_Stadium_Courtesy_of_Sport_Palaces_Ltd.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tel-avivs-bloomfield-stadium-publishes-a-tender-for-primary-sponsorship-and-naming-rights-301862892.html

in Evidenza