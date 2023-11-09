Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Ultraviolette Launches International-spec F77 for European Markets at EICMA 2023; F99 Factory Racing Platform makes Global Premiere

09 novembre 2023 | 15.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultraviolette, a pioneering force in future mobility and energy infrastructure captured spotlight at EICMA 2023 with a dual announcement. The company's flagship motorcycle – the F77 made its grand debut in European market in conjunction with the global unveiling of F99 Factory Racing Platform at Milan Motorcycle Show.

International-Spec Ultraviolette F77

The F77 is first Indian two-wheeler with state-of-the-art battery technology and avionics-inspired vehicle electronics.

Ultraviolette launched the F77 in Europe with deliveries starting in Q2 2024 with three distinctive variants - Shadow, Laser, and Airstrike. The F77 model boasts an impressive 100 Nm of peak torque and 30 kW (40 bhp) of peak power, courtesy the advanced 10.3 kWh battery pack.

The F77 excels in performance, capability, battery technology, safety, ride comfort, handling, and aesthetics, and offers three ride modes - Glide, Combat, Ballistic.

The F77 will be priced between 9,000 to 11,000 Euroin Europe subject to federal / state government incentives and taxes. Ultraviolette will begin accepting registrations on its official website starting 15 November 2023.

Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform

Ultraviolette's plans extend beyond International-spec F77, with the world premiere of F99 Factory Racing Platform, marking a momentous stride in the realm of electric motorcycle technology. Contrasting with first-gen model, the latest iteration of F99 is a fully-faired motorcycle with advanced battery technology and drivetrain innovations. 

One of the most distinctive features of F99 is its active aerodynamics, mirroring principles adopted from supersonic fighter jets. The motorcycle incorporates carbon fibre in the construction of its Active Aerodynamics including the panels and winglets. The Active Aerodynamics are ingeniously integrated at two pivotal locations on the F99 - on air shield, acting as an air windshield, and two front cowl ducts, channelling air to the motor that compresses and releases it through vanes. This mechanism optimizes airflow over the rider's helmet to reduce drag.

Another strategically key innovation is embodied in the Air-Blade, a segment of side fairing, adapting to lean angles to enhance downforce during cornering. Multiple additional winglets are strategically positioned at front and rear of the vehicle to fine-tune aerodynamic efficiency. The F99 boasts an impressive top speed of 265 kph.

The liquid-cooled motor on F99 produces a maximum power of 120 bhp (90 kW), allowing the motorcycle to go 0 to 100 kph in just 3 seconds.

With an aero drag coefficient of 0.45 and kerb weight of 178 kg, the F99 Factory Racing Platform is set to rewrite the rules in the motorsport world.

The Global commercial launch of the F99 is anticipated by 2025. Ultraviolette is actively engaged in discussions with European distributors and dealers to provide an exhilarating experience for riders across the continent.

For more information - https://www.ultraviolette.com/ 

Media Contacts:

Pradeep Shah – pradeep.shah@ultraviolette.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262197/Ultraviolette_Logo.jpgPhoto 1: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272511/Ultraviolette_F99_Factory_Racing_Platform.jpgPhoto 2 : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272512/Ultraviolette_F77_Airstrike.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultraviolette-launches-international-spec-f77-for-european-markets-at-eicma-2023-f99-factory-racing-platform-makes-global-premiere-301983518.html

