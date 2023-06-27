Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:27
comunicato stampa

ViewLift powers LIV Golf+ launch on LG Smart TVs for the upcoming Valderrama and London tournaments

27 giugno 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and over-the-top (OTT) solutions, is excited to announce the launch of new features for the best-in-class LIV Golf+ Smart TV app. In addition, the app is being made available worldwide on LG Smart TVs in time for the LIV Golf tournaments in Spain (Valderrama, 30th June – 2nd July) and London, UK (Centurion Club, 7th – 9th July), and is the first live golf app on the LG platform.

"LIV Golf provides great video experiences that both enhance viewing for existing golf fans and also attract new followers to this great sport," said Will Staeger, Chief Media Officer, LIV Golf. "We knew that innovative video services would be a critical part of winning over new fans and chose to work with ViewLift because we trusted them to launch and innovate at lightspeed. ViewLift has delivered on this promise, providing OTT and web experiences that have the flexibility to appeal equally to new and long-term golf fans. We are excited that LG Smart TV owners can enjoy all the action from the London and Valderrama."

The new features launching in the coming months include:

Rick Allen, CEO, ViewLift, said: "These announcements accomplish major LIV Golf objectives: increase distribution by bringing LIV Golf events to more devices, including Smart TVs – which perfectly showcase live sports – and match the innovation on the course with compelling fan viewing experiences. Personalization features deliver the right content right away; interactive leaderboards drop fans into the middle of the action, making it easier to evaluate play at any moment. What begins with the upcoming London and Spanish events will become the new sports standard."

ViewLift enables LIV Golf to stream live competitions through PCs, mobiles, Smart TVs, and other TV-connected devices. It has developed the LIV Golf+ apps, and the video functionality of the livgolfplus.com website. ViewLift's cloud-based platform enabled LIV Golf to launch live video on the web just weeks from engagement in 2022. For the second season, ViewLift and LIV Golf have worked together to offer exciting new content experiences, including viewing through the LIV Golf+ mobile app, while also providing additional content streams, such as live action from the driving range and practice green, hole cams and team streams.

About ViewLiftViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues, clubs, federations, rightsholders and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. Visit www.viewlift.com.

Media contact:Platform Communications for ViewLiftDavid Bramley / Azhar Uddin+44 (0) 7711 239 062viewlift@platformcomms.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997508/ViewLift_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viewlift-powers-liv-golf-launch-on-lg-smart-tvs-for-the-upcoming-valderrama-and-london-tournaments-301864227.html

