Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 In pensione Elena Lenti, prima macchinista d'Italia: l'annuncio nella metro di Milano - Video

09:44 Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa. Oggi Darmanin a Roma: vedrà Piantedosi

09:33 Caro benzina, prezzo self sopra i 2 euro. Gasolio ai massimi del 2023

09:24 Morto Billy Miller, recitò in 'Febbre d'amore' e 'Suits': aveva 43 anni

09:17 Covid Italia, Schillaci: "Contagi in aumento, vaccino da prossima settimana"

09:16 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna, Protezione civile: "No danni importanti né feriti"

09:03 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Putin nuovo Hitler, rischiamo terza guerra mondiale"

08:17 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, ritardi e cancellazione treni

08:02 Taiwan, Taipei: "Oltre 100 caccia cinesi attorno all'isola"

07:44 Incidente a Roma, 13enne investito e ucciso da auto: si costituisce responsabile

07:31 Ucraina, abbattuti droni Kiev puntati su Crimea. Raid Russia nella notte

06:54 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, scossa 4.9 sentita a Firenze

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index released in China's rowing capital

18 settembre 2023 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index was released Tuesday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China'sLiaoning Province, indicating the improving development level of Shenyang's rowing sport and showing the city brand image as the "rowing capital" to the world.

In recent years, the rowing event in Shenyang has shown a sound development momentum, as the competition system has been nurtured at a faster speed, the participants have been expanded year by year, the brand effect has been initially demonstrated, and the industrial driving capability of the sports event has been enhanced.

The city has achieved the goal of creating the most beautiful track, the greatest event and the best environment for rowing in recent years, said Song Li, director of the Shenyang sports bureau.

At present, Shenyang strives to promote the construction of a 10-kilometer water sports fitness and leisure industrial belt with comprehensive effects in the downtown section of Hunhe River, aiming to increase the effective supply of water sports facilities, accelerate the improvement of infrastructure matching with professional events, and support the construction of ecological and intelligent rowing theme parks.

For six consecutive years, Shenyang International Open Regatta was held in the city, which has not only built a new platform for global sports cooperation and exchange, but also injected new energy into the city's development.

The vitality, power and charm elements contained in Shenyang's city brand image as the "rowing capital" will become an important intangible resource for the great transformation and rebirth of the city, once China's industrial backbone, said Liu Yanping, deputy director and researcher of the City and Competitiveness Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

In the future, it's expected to increase the attractiveness of the public, professional athletes, upstream and downstream enterprises, to build a capital of rowing activities, rowing events, rowing industry, and rowing culture, better playing the driving role of "rowing capital" on Shenyang's city brand effect, said Bai Yufei, chairman of the Sports Management Committee of the China Society of Management Science and professor of Beijing Sport University.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336129.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213159/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2023-china-shenyang-rowing-development-index-released-in-chinas-rowing-capital-301930084.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza rowing Development Index released city brand image as rowing canottaggio
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, governo al lavoro su pacchetto sicurezza
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, oltre 11mila morti a Derna
News to go
Lega, Le Pen: "Insieme per difendere nostra identità"
News to go
Caro Prezzi, per lo zucchero rincari del 43% in un anno
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a Lampedusa con von der Leyen: "Siamo qui per voi"
News to
Incidente Frecce Tricolori, impatto con stormo uccelli ipotesi più probabile
News to go
Kata, il punto sulle indagini per la bimba scomparsa a Firenze
News to go
Mahsa Amini, tensioni e proteste in Iran
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
News to go
Alluvione Libia, Onu chiede 67 milioni di dollari per aiuti
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Don Puglisi eroe civile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza