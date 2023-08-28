Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:19 Mancini in Arabia Saudita, ct accolto con mazzo di fiori - Video

16:13 Open Fiber, partiti i cantieri per la fibra ottica a Canosa di Puglia

16:12 Emma Marrone annuncia il nuovo album 'Souvenir'

16:11 Ucraina, Macron: "Francia non entra in guerra contro Russia"

16:00 Francia vieta abaya a scuola: abito islamico è proibito

15:29 Milano, anziano travolto e ucciso oggi da taxi

15:22 Minacce di morte a Calderoli: "Siamo la mafia". Il ministro: "Vado avanti"

15:04 Juve-Bologna, "rigore su Ndoye c'era, ma Chiesa e Weah?": monta la protesta social

15:01 Bimbo bloccato in auto, salvato da vigile fuoco

14:59 The Ferragnez, il Sanremo Special dal 14 settembre - Video

14:42 Terni, sindaco Bandecchi contro consigliere: rissa sfiorata - Video

14:36 Frana oggi a Cortina d'Ampezzo, evacuate 70 persone

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

YuppTV secures broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023

28 agosto 2023 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YuppTV to telecast Asia Cup 2023 in 70+ countries.

ATLANTA, Aug, 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuppTV, an Over-the-Top (OTT) South Asian content provider, today announced that it has secured broadcasting rights from Disney Star, the global rights holder, for the highly anticipated 16th edition of the Asia Cup 2023. The cricket tournament will be played in the One Day International (50-overs) format between August 30 and September 17, 2023.

For the first time, the Asia Cup will be hosted by more than one country, the matches being held across Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Competing for the title, the tournament features six nations including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal, with a total of 13 matches to be played across Multan, Lahore, Pallekele and Colombo. YuppTV has bagged the telecast rights for the Asia Cup 2023 for 70+ countries, in regions such as, Continental Europe, Australia, Malaysia and Southeast Asia (Except Singapore).

Commenting on securing the digital telecast rights for the Asia Cup 2023, Uday Reddy, Founder &CEO, YuppTV said, "We are thrilled and delighted to announce that YuppTV is all set to bring the digital telecast of the 16th edition of the Asia Cup to viewers across the globe, this year. Poised to be an action-packed spectacle, the Asia Cup 2023 is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and billions of supporters and fans will gear up as the titans of the world of cricketing vie for supremacy and go head-to-head to become the ultimate champions of Asia."

Harry Griffith, Head of Acquisitions & Syndication, Sports, Disney Star, commented, "We are delighted to continue our long-term association with YuppTV, we are committed to delivering the widest possible reach for Asia Cup 2023. Fans from over 70 countries can now follow all the action on YuppTV."

Organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), this year's Asia Cup will feature 13 matches with final taking place in Colombo on September 17, 2023. The much-awaited and most anticipated match between India and Pakistan, one of the greatest cricketing rivalries, is set to take place on September 2, 2023.

About YuppTV

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ movies and 100+ TV shows in 14 languages.

Visit  https://www.yupptv.com/cricket for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195398/YuppTV_Asia_Cup_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yupptv-secures-broadcasting-rights-for-the-asia-cup-2023-301911238.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza YuppTV secures broadcasting rights broadcasting telediffusione YuppTV
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Mi preoccupano le guerre"
News to go
Maltempo, allagamenti a Genova
News to go
Denatalità, nuovo record negativo in Italia
News to go
Oggi primo Cdm dopo la pausa estiva
News to go
Violenza di gruppo Caivano, coinvolti una quindicina di ragazzi
News to go
Estate, Coldiretti: "37,5 mln italiani in vacanza"
News to go
Russia, il decreto di Putin
News to go
Migranti, raffica di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Controesodo estivo, rincari record
News to go
Whatsapp, nuovo aggiornamento
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo: "Firmata ordinanza per ristori ai Comuni"
News to go
Richiedenti asilo, a maggio 2023 in Ue 80mila domande
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza