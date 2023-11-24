Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 24 Novembre 2023
Zendure Champion Sustainability and Innovation in MotoGP with BOÉ MOTORSPORTS

24 novembre 2023 | 09.07
VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure – a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up – is looking back on a successful MotoGP season. The final race of the M oto3 World Championship is set to take place in Valencia on November 26th. As sponsor of the BOÉ MOTORSPORTS team, Zendure showcased its sustainable energy solutions at MotoGP races, championing equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) in both the world of sports and business operations.

Zendure, sponsor of the BOÉ MOTORSPORTS team for the past eight months, observed the remarkable achievements of David Muñoz and Ana Carrasco the only female racer who showed her guts in MotoGP showcasing the seamless integration of sustainable new energy with extreme sports. The BOÉ team embarked on a global journey spanning four continents—Europe, Asia, North America, and South America—covering approximately 18 countries and successfully participating in 20 events. The partnership between Zendure and the BOÉ team consistently propels their shared values of speed, sustainability, and innovation. With robust R&D teams, both Zendure and BOÈ MOTORSPORTS continually strive for excellence and spearhead innovation.

Throughout the season, Zendure provides renewable energy to all in the paddock and powered tools to boost environmental consciousness and sustainability, the SuperBase V power station, an on-site clean energy solution, provided electricity to heat the tires of David Muñoz and Ana Carrasco's bikes. Visitors also had the opportunity to explore Zendure's exhibited green energy solutions, including the SBP1500, SBM1000, SBM600, the SuperBase V, and SolarFlow – Zendure's energy storage for balcony power plants.

"Reviewing the past months, this sponsorship has been an exciting experience that not only immersed us in the thrilling world of MotoGP but also allowed us to raise awareness about the importance and immense possibilities of sustainable energy", comments Jolene Shang, CMO of Zendure. "We want to thank the BOÉ MOTORSPORTS team for the incredible journey together, and wish David, and Anna the best of luck in their racing career."

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

Press Contact:Zendure USA Inc.Chris Chiu+86 13697796028chris.qiu@zendure.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284375/image_5017297_45325635.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284377/image_5017297_45325556_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-champion-sustainability-and-innovation-in-motogp-with-boe-motorsports-301996834.html

Tag
Sport Sport Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia ICT ICT Altro championing equity diversity and inclusion at MotoGP races successful MotoGP season motomondiale
