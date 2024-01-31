Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:21
Tachiz Group Unveils Crystal Boba -- A Bursting Blend of Juiciness and Crunchiness

31 gennaio 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachiz Group, a prominent manufacturer of popping boba based in Taiwan, is gearing up to make waves in the world of food and beverages with the debut of its Crystal Boba. With the launch slated for early 2024, Tachiz Group is thrilled to bring this exciting addition to their diverse product lineup.

To explore bringing your customers the crunch and pop of Tachiz's Crystal Boba, please contact: sales.tw@tachiz.com.tw

There is a recent surge in demand for popping boba and juice balls, exhibiting a noteworthy 10.70% CAGR from 2022 to 2029, underscoring a need for continuous innovation to cater to the evolving preferences of consumers. Capturing this need in Europe, Tachiz has experienced 65% average annual growth in recent years, driven by a 20% increase in order volumes in the region.

Savor juicy bursts and crunchy surprises with Crystal Boba

Adding to Tachiz's robust offering, the Crystal Boba takes innovation to the next level by introducing an exciting textural twist. The crystals embedded within each boba provide an added crunch, transforming the consumption of these delightful pearls into a multisensory adventure.

Iris Chang, General Manager of Tachiz Group, notes, "Consumers today crave not only distinctive flavors but also textures that elevate their culinary experiences. With our Crystal Boba, we are merging juiciness and crunchiness to create a memorable and delightful sensation with every bite."

A vibrant palette of customization

Tachiz Group specializes in B2B services, providing customizable products for food distributors and chains. Customization options include:

Iris expands further, "Every business, every palate, and every market possess unique qualities. With our wide array of customization options, we empower our customers to craft distinctive flavors, textures, and presentations that align with their brand identity and cater to the specific preferences of their consumers."

In addition to delivering customizable bursting pearls, Tachiz Group upholds its reputation for excellence by combining the finest natural ingredients, cutting-edge food technologies, and exacting standards for product quality.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tachizgroup.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328597/Tachiz_Picture.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tachiz-group-unveils-crystal-boba--a-bursting-blend-of-juiciness-and-crunchiness-302046557.html

