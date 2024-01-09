Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS
SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TEKLYNX Drives Efficiency for Businesses of All Sizes with Expanded Label Printing Automation Offerings

09 gennaio 2024 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AUCH, France, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better, today announced the expansion of their label printing automation offerings with the availability of the TEKLYNX Software Development Kit (SDK).

The TEKLYNX SDK is tailor-made for software developers and solution providers to embed high-quality label design and printing within a WMS, MES, ERP system, LIMS, or custom-built application.

Key features of the TEKLYNX SDK include:

"By providing a powerful and customizable solution, we aim to empower software publishers and solution providers to enhance existing product offerings," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "The TEKLYNX SDK complements our established label printing automation products, SENTINEL and CODESOFT with APIs, and represents our commitment to developing innovative solutions for businesses worldwide."

SENTINEL print automation solution facilitates automatic label printing from a WMS, MES, ERP, and other business systems. With the ability to print to unlimited printers and integrate with RESTful API, this solution is designed for larger environments, offering ease of use and reliability.

For smaller environments, CODESOFT enterprise-level label design software, coupled with built-in sample APIs enables automated label printing directly to local workstations.

To learn more about TEKLYNX label printing automation solutions, request a consult.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how TEKLYNX helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736243/4470888/TEKLYNX_International_Barcode.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teklynx-drives-efficiency-for-businesses-of-all-sizes-with-expanded-label-printing-automation-offerings-302028672.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza TEKLYNX Software Development Kit label Software Development Kit etichetta
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, oltre 10 milioni di italiani a letto
News to go
Terremoto in Italia, Ingv: "Nel 2023 oltre 16mila eventi sismici"
News to go
Israele, proteste davanti a Knesset: "Governo si dimetta"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Bonus bollette 2024, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Inverno vero sull'Italia, temperature in picchiata
News to go
Nascita del Tricolore, oggi 227° anniversario
News to go
Lotteria Italia 2024, primo premio vinto a Milano
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2024 in arrivo, a chi è destinato
News to go
Esplosione vicino a Roma, crolla una palazzina di due piani
News to go
Canone Rai 2024, da 90 a 70 euro: ecco come pagare


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza