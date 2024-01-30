Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Gennaio 2024
The Italian human fintech Opyn goes international and looks for M&A opportunities. Opyn Pay Later, its proprietary B2B Buy Now Pay Later solution, is now accessible for merchant in European Union, UK, and Switzerland

30 gennaio 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opyn, leading Italian Lending-as-a-Service platform, scales up in theEuropean Union, Switzerland, and the UK with its proprietary Buy Now Pay Later solution for B2B, Opyn Pay Later, and targets M&A opportunities.

 

 

Founded over 10 years ago by Antonio Lafiosca and Ivan Pellegrini, Opyn offers through its proprietary all-in-one technology, fast and digital financial services that enable companies and financial institutions to grow and innovate. In particular, Opyn Pay Later offers BNPLopportunities through an innovative and fully digital service, including all the necessary financial tools for sales management in the B2B sphere. Opyn Pay Later enables flexible and modular payment deferral for any type of business, without interest or spending limits. It guarantees an end-to-end service that supports throughout the sales process meeting the new needs of corporations and SMEs. It has no fixed costs, can be customized, streamlines payment management and minimizes the exposure to defaults risk.

Access point to the service is the new opyn.eu website, developed in Italian, English, German, French and Spanish.

With its overseas expansion strategy Opyn creates the conditions to seize the full potential of Buy Now Pay Later in its strong expansion phase. With an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10 % over the period 2023-2028 in Europe, BNPL's gross merchandise volume is expected to double to USD 326 million in 2028 (Research and Markets, September 2023). Leading the growth phase will be the B2B market, which in instalment services now finds a concrete alternative to the demand for capital, access to which is, on the contrary, increasingly expensive.

With internationalisation, Opyn also aims to significantly expand the current volume of around 2 billion euros receivables managed by the platform so far in Italy alone. The Italian lending-as-a-service platform, with over € 40 million of turn over, is now targeting M&A opportunities, both in Italy and abroad, within strategic players in the credit, point-of-sale (PoS) and payments sectors, as well as in management and control systems. The aim is to identify companies with positive EBITDA that can be seamlessly integrated with Opyn's Lending-as-a-Service and Buy Now Pay Later platform to generate significant synergies in terms of customers and cost efficiency.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328680/Opyn.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-italian-human-fintech-opyn-goes-international-and-looks-for-ma-opportunities-opyn-pay-later-its-proprietary-b2b-buy-now-pay-later-solution-is-now-accessible-for-merchant-in-european-union-uk-and-switzerland-302046627.html

