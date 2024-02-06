The leading EU identity verification platform Evrotrust secures €3.3 million in new funding

The investment will further Evrotrust's global expansion and underscore its leadership in the digital identity verification space.

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evrotrust, Europe's trusted digital transformation provider, has received a significant investment of €3.3 million from existing clients and private equity fund Silverline Capital. This is just a few months after Evrotrust got recognized as a notified eID scheme by the European Commission. The funding reinforces Evrotrust's position as a major player in the European digital identity market.

The company's services are utilized by over 1.3 million unique users from 58 countries, and 150 enterprises from 11 countries, among which are 15 of Europe's leading banking institutions. The funds will be allocated to bolster Evrotrust's international expansion and foster the development of a novel product— a digital identity wallet for citizens across the world. This wallet will store personal documents such as identity cards, educational diplomas, and driving licenses, ensuring the utmost security and privacy for users, while promoting interoperability with various EU and US digital infrastructures.

Konstantin Bezuhanov, CEO of Evrotrust, shared: "The investment is a vote of confidence from those who have used and experienced the value of the platform. It will also forward our international development plans and help us penetrate new markets. Evrotrust solves a problem larger than the tech sector, as we redefine digital and offline identity use, aligning them with the dynamic needs of the modern economy."

The support from Silverline will enable accelerated growth for the company. It comes at a time when the digital identity landscape is about to change drastically, especially with the upcoming eIDAS 2.0 regulation, which is a major opportunity for businesses. Evrotrust is also going to increase its team, hiring top-tier executives across Europe to support its innovation goals.

About Evrotrust

Evrotrust is an identity verification provider with a mission to help businesses and governments digitally transform their processes and develop sustainable digital channels. The Evrotrust platform provides an end-to-end solution for reusable electronic identification and signing with qualified certificates that enable users to remotely participate in the economy using only their smartphone.

About Silverline Capital

Silverline Capital is a private equity fund that provides mezzanine and equity financing solutions to outstanding businesses with a history of strong and sustainable competitive positions that have the potential to be industry leaders in their segments.

