The leading food distributor in the Romanian market, DRIM Daniel Distributie FMCG, is joining Żabka Group

Marking its 25th anniversary this year, Żabka Group concluded the acquisition of a majority stake, forming in a partnership with one of the leading FMCG distribution players in Romania – DRIM Daniel Distributie. The transaction is subject to the customary regulatory approvals.

POZNAŃ, Poland, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 10,000 stores, door-to-door delivery, digital solutions, and servicing more than 3 million customers daily, Żabka Group stands as a leading name in modern convenience across Europe.

Żabka Group's entry into the Romanian market is the result of the consistent development of a convenience concept and ecosystem with a potential for expansion into European markets. International expansion aligns with the comprehensive growth strategy adopted by the Group in 2021. After obtaining regulatory approvals from Romanian authorities for the transaction, the priority will be to continue an accelerated development of DRIM, driven by the combination of the strong market position of DRIM with the convenience retail expertise and the financial strength of Żabka Group.

- We are building a partnership with the company that benefits from an immense trust from its business partners and customers in the domestic market, but it also grows adhering to the standards to which we are committed at Żabka. Shared values, mutual respect, and the trust form a solid foundation for a strategic partnership and the ambitious projects we have in our plans. We devoted the past quarter-century to a dynamic growth in Poland, and today we embark on the next stage, which involves commencing operations in a new European market - says Tomasz Suchański, CEO of Żabka Group.

Track record of the growth and the future development potential of the Romanian market, coupled with the consumer profile similar to the Polish one, positions Romania as a natural geographic direction for the Group's expansion. This groundbreaking step follows an in-depth analysis of the Romanian market and local consumer preferences studies. Through operational presence in this market, Żabka Group will gain knowledge and experience, enabling informed decisions regarding potential further investments in Romania and the selection of suitable areas for development from the wide portfolio of the Group.

- This is a strategic investment that provides the entire Group with a unique perspective for further development and access to the new market through a partnership with one of the largest local distributors of FMCG products. The partnership with DRIM will undoubtedly contribute to increasing our potential to offer innovative solutions to our customers and partners, enable further diversification of our operations, and provide the additional growth – comments Tomasz Blicharski, Vice President of the Board, Managing Director of Żabka Future/EVP.

- Me and my family are very enthusiastic about our partnership with Żabka Group. We believe it's step which will take our organization to the next level. The foundation of this partnership is very solid, as we share very similar values, we are aligned on the opportunities on the Romanian market and we are driven by the enthusiasm needed to pursue those opportunities.

What weighted very strongly in our decision to enter the partnership with Żabka are the immense possibilities available to our key stakeholders: Customers, Employees and Suppliers -says Radu Trandafir, Strategy Manager of DRIM Daniel Distributie FMCG.

DRIM Daniel Distributie is a family-owned company with extensive experience in the industry, enjoying significant respect in Romania and currently managed by the second generation of founders' successors. In nearly 30 years of operation, it has built an advanced logistics infrastructure and solidified its position as a reliable partner among suppliers and owners of traditional stores. As a result, it has become one of the largest distribution networks of FMCG products in the local market, employing over 800 people and supplying around 12,000 traditional retail stores.

Żabka retail brand was established in 1998. Since 2021 the company operates as Żabka Group, consisting of three core business units: Żabka Polska, Żabka Digital, and Żabka Future, supported by the Strategic Leadership team defining consumer, personnel, and financial strategies. Żabka Polska continues to focus on retail operations for 25 years and is primarily responsible for the operational and commercial aspects of the Group, including the management and development of a modern convenience store network and the nationwide logistics network of the Group. Żabka Future aims to create new businesses that support the group's development. Meanwhile, Żabka Digital is responsible for accelerating the construction of the most advanced digital convenience ecosystem and seeking synergies between mature digital businesses in our portfolio through technology. The Group strategically develops its responsibilities by integrating environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) factors into its business strategy. As part of its sustainability strategy, Żabka Group has committed to areas such as good nutrition, services facilitating sustainable living, entrepreneurship development, organizational culture strengthening, corporate governance, circularity, and decarbonization. Link to the 2022 Responsibility Report: https://zabkagroup.com/esg/

