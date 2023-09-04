Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:16
comunicato stampa

Third Edition of Future Minerals Forum (FMF) Returns to Riyadh in January 2024

04 settembre 2023 | 13.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) announced the third edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) will take place January 9-11, 2024, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

FMF is an essential platform for the super-region, which stretches from Africa to West and Central Asia, bringing together industry leaders, investors, policymakers and experts to collectively shape the future of the minerals sector.

Building on previous editions of FMF, the third edition will offer a deep dive into a wide spectrum of topics and critical issues facing the global minerals industry, including sustainability practices and standards, developing green and future minerals value chains and attracting investment in the super-region, integrating knowledge and technology in mining operations, and the role of the minerals sector in developing local economies and societies.

"The third edition of FMF underscores the mining and minerals sector as a pivotal pillar in Vision 2030, playing a crucial role in the global shift towards clean energy. Our commitment to supporting technology adoption for environmentally conscious mining, and to foster global advancement in the minerals sector, especially within the super-region. Recognizing the sector's challenges, there's an urgency to develop a roadmap and address the growing demand for critical minerals essentials for energy transition.  It's imperative that we facilitate dialogue, and collaboration among stakeholders to realize our ambitious energy transition goals," said Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef.

Continuing to serve as a cornerstone of the annual Forum, the ministerial roundtable will take place on January 9 and bring together the global mining ministries, and other key stakeholders including non-governmental organizations to deliberate on pressing issues facing the mining sector, setting the stage for international cooperation and collaboration.

The substantial achievements of prior editions of FMF include the signing of over 60 agreements, including a significant joint venture between Ma'aden and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The JV developed into Manara Minerals providing investment opportunities for mining assets globally, while securing strategic minerals essential for Saudi Arabia's economic development and global supply chain resiliency.

For registration, please visit https://www.futuremineralsforum.com/registration/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200986/FMF.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/third-edition-of-future-minerals-forum-fmf-returns-to-riyadh-in-january-2024-301916900.html

