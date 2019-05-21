Rad Power Bikes Expands Full Service Support In Europe Through Partnership with Go Bike Service

The strategic partnership will make it even easier for European customers to 'Ride Rad'

UTRECHT, Netherlands, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad Power Bikes, the leading direct to consumer electric bike brand, is teaming up with Go Bike Service to bring assembly, test rides, and maintenance directly to the doorsteps of their European customers. The move expands the brand's full service capabilities while furthering its investment in making ebikes more accessible to people around the world.

"The services provided through this partnership will bring our consumer-direct model full circle in Europe," said Arno Saladin, European Business Director for Rad Power Bikes. "By adding Go Bike Service as an extension of our team, we'll be able to give customers an exceptional riding experience at every step of their ebike journey."

The partnership complements Rad Power Bikes' current European consumer-direct operations, including online sales and technical support in 38 European countries, mobile test rides in the Netherlands, and a retail showroom in Utrecht. Go Bike Service will provide convenient and affordable assembly and maintenance for customers in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, and Denmark. Rad Power Bikes offers similar programs for their customers in the United States and Canada.

Those within Go Bike Service coverage areas can get their new ebike from Rad Power Bikes professionally built, tuned, and delivered direct to their door for €99. At-home demos and maintenance will also be rolled out, and customers can sign up for a membership, which includes all services plus mobility assurance.

"Go Bike Service was founded with 100 percent service in mind. We provide Rad Power Bikes' customers with a superb experience: delivery and service at your home or work when you want it," says Ward Grootjans, Managing Director of Go Bike Service. "Customers will have peace of mind that their new ebike is professionally assembled and tuned for years of pure riding enjoyment."

Rad Power Bikes is pioneering a new class of L1e-A ebikes in Europe, which allow for more power and pedal assistance than the standard ebikes found on the market. Their RadRhino Electric Fat Tire Bike and RadWagon Electric Cargo Bike models are both included within the Go Bike Service program.

Learn more by visiting RadPowerBikes.eu, following Rad Power Bikes on Facebook and Instagram, or visiting their European showroom in Utrecht.

ABOUT RAD POWER BIKESRad Power Bikes is a leading direct to consumer electric bike company with international headquarters in Seattle, Washington, USA, Utrecht, the Netherlands, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Co-founded in 2007 by childhood friends turned Forbes and Inc. Magazine "30 Under 30" recipients Mike Radenbaugh and Ty Collins, the global consumer direct company's lineup of ebikes and accessories are built for everything and priced for everyone.