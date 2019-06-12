TEMSA Exhibited Three Vehicles Including Two Electric Versions at the UITP Summit in Stockholm

ADANA, Turkey, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA, with nearly 15 thousand vehicles on the roads in 66 countries around the world, introduced its electric bus model Avenue Electron, the 9-meter electric vehicle MD 9 electriCITY and the LF 12 model for urban transportation at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit.

TEMSA CEO Hasan Yıldırım pointed out that the global automotive industry is now being shaped around smart cities with eco-friendly and silent models. "European countries have announced their intentions and strategies regarding electric bus purchases. England plans to have 6,000 electric buses in London and France 4,000 buses in Paris by 2030. On the other hand, Amsterdam Municipality will ban all fossil-fueled vehicles from the city after 2023. At TEMSA, we are one of the handful of automotive brands worldwide that can offer customers multiple electric vehicle alternatives and we look forward to taking a leading role in this transformation."

The UITP Global Public Transport Summit is the world's biggest event dedicated to sustainable mobility and chooses a new setting every two years. This year, the UITP Global Public Transport Summit took place on 9-12 June 2019 in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. Covering all urban and regional transport modes across the globe, the Summit combines congress sessions and an exhibition of the latest innovations, solutions and products by the world's leading automotive companies.

TEMSA, a world leading automotive manufacturer of buses, coaches and midibus with over 50 years of production experience, exhibited three vehicles including two electric models during the Summit. TEMSA introduced its electric buses Avenue Electron, MD 9 electriCITY and public transportation bus LF 12 at stand no. A2120 in Hall A to visitors from around the world.

Yıldırım: "We can't wait to play a role in the shift toward electric vehicles"

Visiting the TEMSA stand at the opening, which Pere Calvet, UITP President Mohamed Mezghani, UITP Secretary General Àngela María OROZCO GOMES, Minister of Transport of Colombia, Kristoffer Tamsons, Regional Transport Minister on the future of Public transport, Sweden, Soham Al wardini, Mayor of Dakar, Senegal, Dr. Frank Mentrup, Mayor of Karlsruhe, Oumar Youm, transport minister, Senegal, HE Dr Rumaih Al- Rumaih, President of Public Transport Authority, Saudi Arabia, HE Mattar Al Tayer, Roads & Transport Authority, UAE and Turkish Ambassador to Stockholm Hakkı Emre Yunt also attended, TEMSA CEO Hasan Yıldırım emphasized the major transformation that the automotive industry is undergoing. Yıldırım underlined that urban mobility is going through a massive transformation despite challenges such as high cost of public buses and building the charging infrastructure in cities, "Europe is leading this transformation. With policy support in cities, municipal bus fleets have already started to shift toward electric vehicles. A number of policies including the European Clean Vehicles Directive as well as goals of cities to improve air quality have been important factors. Some European countries have already announced their intentions and strategies regarding electric bus purchases. For instance, England plans to have 6,000 electric buses in London and France 4,000 buses in Paris by 2030. In Norway, 37% of the passenger cars purchased are electric powered. Meanwhile, Amsterdam Municipality announced that all fossil-fueled vehicles will be banned from the city after 2023."

Yıldırım noted that the global automotive industry is now shaped around smart cities with ecofriendly and silent models, "At TEMSA, we are one of the handful of automotive brands worldwide that can offer customers multiple electric vehicle alternatives and we look forward to taking a leading role in this transformation. The electric vehicles that we have talking about for years are ready to hit the road. For TEMSA, this is not just an investment but also the beginning of a shift to make our cities, our world quieter and cleaner. It is the first step toward a much smarter, much cleaner future."

Work on electric vehicles and batteries continues at full speed

Yıldırım also provided information about TEMSA's electric vehicles introduced during the Summit and said that the transformation in the automotive industry also necessitates different solutions for public transportation, "Our Avenue Electron model is one of the latest mobility solutions for smart cities. Thanks to our advanced technology, we are able to offer batteries with capacities ranging from 240 to 360 kWh in our vehicles, allowing our customers to choose according to their planned range and passenger capacity. This is because we are aware that customers today need solutions customized for their institutions. Accordingly, our long years of work and collaborations on electric vehicles and battery systems continue at full speed."

12-meter Avenue Electron with 85-passenger capacity

The 12-meter, 35-seat Avenue Electron with 85-passenger capacity, the latest electric model of TEMSA exhibited at UITP is now available for orders. The vehicle's driving range is 250 kilometers and the battery is fully charged in three hours. With R&D studies on Avenue Electron ongoing, the plan is to extend the range from 250 kilometers to 350 kilometers.

An electric alternative for narrow roads and rough conditions: MD9 electriCITY

The first 9-meter electric vehicle MD9 electriCITY that TEMSA exhibited at the Summit is developed by taking into account narrow roads and relatively rough road conditions. Ready for serial production, this vehicle has a driving range of 230 kilometers, with air conditioning running and average passenger weight. In the next generation of this vehicle, the range is extended to 300 kilometers and the battery pack can be fully charged in two hours.

