Verra Mobility Partners with APRR to Expand Its European Footprint and Provide Services to More Customers

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, today announced a partnership with APRR , Europe's fourth-largest motorway operator, to provide its toll management services to French customers, making mobility easier and smarter for more consumers across Europe. PHOENIX, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --(NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, today announced a partnership with, Europe's fourth-largest motorway operator, to provide its toll management services to French customers, making mobility easier and smarter for more consumers across Europe.

"On the heels of our acquisition of European Parking Collection last year, this agreement is a critical next step for us as we look to expand our international footprint," said David Roberts, president and CEO of Verra Mobility. "Initially, we will be focusing on providing toll services to our rental car company (RAC) partners throughout France. This partnership and evolution of our global systems is the first step to laying the foundation for expansion into other countries, making road travel in Europe more seamless and connected."

This partnership will enable Verra Mobility to design and develop products for fleets, focusing on rental cars initially, so drivers and renters can take advantage of the vast tolling network in France, saving both time and money by using electronic toll lanes without having to slow down and stop to pay each toll by credit card or cash.

"The Verra Mobility team has been tremendous to work with," said Guillaume Herent, deputy general director of APRR. "We are looking forward to a wonderful partnership as we work towards our mutual goal to improve the overall travel experience while keeping drivers safe, informed and comfortable."

About APRRAPRR - a subsidiary of Eiffage - manages motorways and toll structures under concessions awarded by the French State. Under the terms of its concession agreements, the Group also invests heavily in its 2,300 km network, to improve travel conditions and satisfy customers' new mobility requirements.

About Verra MobilityVerra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

www.verramobility.com . Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. The company also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit

