AIT Worldwide Logistics Marks 40 Years in Business

Supply chain leader celebrates rapid growth—from single Chicago office to more than 60 global locations—in less than four decades

ITASCA, Illinois, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Worldwide Logistics officially achieved 40 years in business on September 4. Four decades after opening its doors in the Chicago suburbs as a domestic freight forwarder, AIT has catapulted to continent-spanning success and is now a leading global supply chain management provider with more than 60 locations around the world.

"I'm so proud to cross this milestone," said AIT's President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Forty years is an accomplishment that simply wouldn't be possible without the support of our wonderful customers, dedicated partners and, of course, our expert, talented people all across the globe."

"Our people are what makes us great," he added. "They're the reason we've been able to execute on our global growth strategy so diligently over the past few years, and why I'm confident we have many more years of success and growth ahead of us."

Last month AIT went public with its largest acquisition to date, picking up Unitrans International Corporation, a Los Angeles-based freight forwarder with expertise in a variety of specialized services. That move followed two deals last year to acquire food logistics forwarder WorldFresh Express and U.K.-based ConneXion World Cargo in October 2018 and December 2018, respectively.

Throughout its history, AIT has sought to not only grow, but also to actively engage with the community, Moore added, noting that AIT and its teammates helped raise more than $620,000 for the American Cancer Society since 2000 and more than $120,000 for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital since 2017.

