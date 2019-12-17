Dentsu Tracking Supports the European Union to Fight Illicit Trade: Over 22 Billion Products Tracked in 2019

GENEVA, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu Tracking, a brand of Dentsu Aegis Network, is collaborating with the European Commission and 28 Member States of the European Union with the design and operation of a track and trace system as part of EU legislation on tobacco control (Tobacco Products Directive).

"As far as we know, this is the world's first solution giving 360 visibility of the supply-chain across an entire industry. We are honoured to work with the European Commission and the EU Member States," said Philippe Castella, Managing Director of Dentsu Tracking.

"It is a unique project allowing 28 Member States on one single platform to track domestic and transnational sales, as well as products exported outside of the EU. No other platform is connecting this volume and complexity of data."

By the end of 2019 the system will have already tracked more than 22 billion products, from over 1.4 million facilities and more than 700 thousand economic operators.

The Dentsu Tracking solution ensures that the track and trace system is under full control of public authorities, including access to the collected data, as required by the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) and the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco (FCTC) Protocol.

The involved economic operators are required to report all tobacco product movements and related financial information. This information is collected and stored in a central system, operated by Dentsu Tracking. The necessary reporting, queries, business analytics, and alerts are provided as part of the Dentsu Tracking solution. This allows Member States and the European Commission to monitor the movements of legal tobacco products (tracking) and to determine at which point a product was diverted into the illicit market, or vice versa (tracing). The analysis can also be used to highlight anomalies, to detect fraudulent activities, and to confirm if products are legitimate when passing inspection points.

For further information on the EU regulatory framework to fight illicit trade in tobacco products, please visit the European Commission. See also the WHO FCTC Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.

