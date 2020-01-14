Marken Announces European Center Of Excellence

New European Communication Center Launched to Enrich Investigator Site Experience

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken has launched a new European Communication Center of Excellence based in Edinburgh designed to enrich the overall supply chain experience by providing consistent communication, monitoring and management to thousands of investigator sites daily. Immediately accessible by a single, toll-free contact number, the diverse and multi-lingual team understand study protocol requirements, and offer a direct point of contact in fourteen local languages for proactive shipment management, contingency intervention and query support.

The Communication Center keeps full oversight of all milestones of biological sample shipments from booking to final delivery through Marken's proprietary online management system and if applicable through GPS technology. Enhanced customer support and constant communication by dedicated customer service teams provide investigator sites and clients with a unique service to receive direct booking assistance and real-time query resolution in a simple and efficient way.

Leanne Boytler, UK Regional Director for Marken, commented on the new Communication Center: "Marken is proud to be a global supply chain provider who not only understands but actively anticipates the needs of our clients. The European Center of Excellence is another example of the investments we are making to improve the clinical trial process for our clients and their patients. We look forward to continuing to offer the most effective and innovative solutions to help our clients drive performance and growth."

About Marken Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 54 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 1,100 staff members manage 85,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 220 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.