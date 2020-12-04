Erickson Announces Final FAA Certification of the Composite Main Rotor Blades on the S-64F and CH-54B
Pubblicato il: 04/12/2020 21:01
PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, has announced final FAA certification for the composite main rotor blades on the S-64F and CH-54B.
Earlier this year, Erickson announced FAA approval of the S-64E model. This recent announcement finalizes the certification of the S-64F and CH-54B, solidifying FAA certification for the entire fleet of S-64 Air Crane® E & F models, as well as the CH-54 Skycrane A & B models. The advanced design of the blades provides a significant performance advantage, especially at hot and high conditions.
This Certification brings considerable advantages, such as:
"It was quite difficult, but extremely satisfying to see this project through to completion. There are a lot of blood sweat and tears in those blades." – Billy Johnson, Chief Engineer at Erickson Incorporated
