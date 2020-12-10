Fleet Complete Makes Leadership Announcement Gearing For Growth in 2021

Fleet Complete strategizes for higher growth in the coming year, announcing new Chief Technology Officer, new EVP of Customer Success, and appointing a global SaaS expert as an independent director.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Complete, a leading global provider of connected mobility solutions, continues to drive further revenue growth going into 2021 and announces new leadership members to help accelerate its strategy.

A founder of Torch Mobile and former Vice President of Web Technologies for BlackBerry, George Staikos joined Fleet Complete as the new Chief Technology Officer to further align the company's global expansion with a consolidated product offering.

He will lead the global product and engineering team in building next-generation functionalities within Fleet Complete's cloud-based platform, driving more diversity in insights for users. Short-term, Mr Staikos is also committed to taking the company's modern user experience to the next level.

Another addition to the leadership team, Peter Bilewicz comes in as the new Executive Vice President of Customer Success. With his 11-year tenure at Salesforce, Mr Bilewicz brings in pioneering operational processes and vast experience in implementing customer success strategies.

Furthering Fleet Complete's commitment as a customer-centric organization, Mr Bilewicz will provide strategic leadership to teams that deliver post-sale experiences to customers around the world.

Fleet Complete's also appointed Wayne Purboo to the Board of Directors. Mr Purboo is a globally renowned expert in intellectual property and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business models, as well as the Senior Vice President of Strategy at New Relic. He will act as an independent director and guide the company across all aspects globally.

"We are at an incredible time in our journey at Fleet Complete," said Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "Our market is expanding and innovation is being delivered constantly. Our customers expect to engage with us in new ways. This is why we are thrilled to welcome such high-calibre individuals to join us in leading this organization to new heights in 2021."

