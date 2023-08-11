Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Agosto 2023
11:51 Cina e il caso della presunta spia: "Nostro cittadino reclutato dalla Cia in Italia"

11:31 Morte Michela Murgia, Meloni: "Grande rispetto per chi combatte per le sue idee"

10:47 Atp Toronto 2023, nella notte Sinner-Monfils: programma di oggi, diretta tv e streaming

10:24 Milano, si arrampicano sulla guglia della Madonnina del Duomo: fermati 2 francesi

10:08 Amichevoli estive, Napoli-Apollon Limassol: orario, formazioni, dove vederla

09:38 Mondiali ciclismo Glasgow, italiani in gara oggi: orari, programma, dove vederli in tv

09:02 Meteo oggi e domani, arriva Nerone: caldo africano ed afa anche a Ferragosto

08:35 Ucraina, Zaporizhzhia ancora sotto attacco. Droni su Mosca

08:16 Progettati batteri in grado di rilevare il Dna del tumore: lo studio

07:54 Terremoto in Turchia, scossa di magnitudo 5.2 nel sud: 23 feriti

07:50 Sardegna, peschereccio si scontra con traghetto e affonda: disperso un marinaio

07:44 Incendi alle Hawaii, 55 i morti sull'isola di Maui

comunicato stampa

Chery Automotive Deploys 100+ ForwardX AMRs in Phase One of Its Super Factory

11 agosto 2023 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery Super Factory, a state-of-the-art global automobile manufacturing plant, has partnered with ForwardX Robotics, a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), to implement a groundbreaking smart automotive manufacturing solution. The collaboration aims to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance automation in the assembly workshop of the factory.

Chery is a pioneer in the industry, being one of the first to adopt vision-based AMRs for automated material movement in the assembly workshop. In this first stage of deployment, more than 100 AMRs have been integrated with the factory's Logistics Execution Systems (LES) software to enable unmanned material movement across various assembly lines.

In the post-installation line, ForwardX's Flex 300-L AMRs transport materials from the staging area to designated workstations. In the interior line and door line processes, ForwadX's Lynx U1000 autonomous tugger AMRs integrate into the SPS system and transport materials from the staging area to the line-side workstations. In the chassis line process, Chery Super Factory reuses old racks and employs ForwardX's Apex 2000 autonomous forklifts, promoting an eco-friendly approach and reducing waste.

Since implementing ForwardX Robotics' smart automotive manufacturing solution, the Chery Super Factory has successfully lowered the logistics cost per vehicle by an impressive 10%. Moreover, the system keeps the line-side over-supply rate below 15% and the assembly error rate of less than two per-thousand vehicles. By effectively managing inventory levels and eliminating assembly errors, the new distribution process minimizes the possibility of production line disruptions, resulting in a 200% increase in efficiency and a significant reduction in operational costs.

By leveraging ForwardX Robotics' innovative solutions, Chery accelerates its transformation into a global technology company, remaining committed to its goal of creating an intelligent, automated, and digitized logistics factory.

About ForwardX Robotics:

ForwardX Robotics is a global leader in vision-based AMR technology, delivering innovative end-to-end material handling solutions for warehousing and manufacturing facilities. With its advanced fleet management software and the widest range of vision-first Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), ForwardX Robotics helps businesses achieve higher performance and value within their supply chain operations. ForwardX has deployed over 3,000 AMRs in over 150 facilities across 4 continents. With offices in the US, Japan, Korea, and China, along with partnerships around the globe, ForwardX is expanding and applying its proven solutions to empower the workforce of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.forwardx.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chery-automotive-deploys-100-forwardx-amrs-in-phase-one-of-its-super-factory-301897847.html

