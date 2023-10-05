Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:03 Assicurazione auto, stangata per gli italiani: ecco come risparmiare

10:38 X Factor 2023, al via oggi i bootcamp con la nuova formula: cosa cambia

10:15 Padova, a fuoco bus vicino fermata scuola: in salvo 50 studenti

10:13 Napoli, investito da furgone in cantiere metro: morto operaio 60nne

10:08 Migranti, fermo amministrativo e multa per Open Arms

09:54 Atp Shanghai, Sonego supera Sekulic al primo turno

09:47 Bus Mestre, il punto esatto dell'incidente: il sopralluogo - Video

09:43 Tenerife, caldo record riattiva maxi incendio: 3mila evacuati

09:31 Ucraina, massiccio attacco russo con missili e droni

09:17 Benzina e diesel, pioggia di ribassi: i prezzi di oggi 5 ottobre 2023

09:12 Italia Viva, senatrice Musolino aderisce a partito Renzi

07:45 Migranti, nuovo sbarco nella notte a Lampedusa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Geek+ leads market share ranking for order fulfillment mobile robots worldwide

05 ottobre 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Geek+, the global leader in mobile robots for logistics, has been ranked by research firm Interact Analysis as the global market leader in order fulfillment robots. The British-based firm's latest industry forecast underlines the continued growth of the warehouse robotics industry, and highlights Geek+'s leading position in the categories of both order fulfillment robots and Autonomous Mobile Robots. In the order fulfillment category, Geek+'s market share is more than double compared to the companies ranked second and third.

 

Yong Zheng, founder and CEO at Geek+ said: "these rankings show that our products, led by our Shelf-to-Person solutions, are uniquely designed to fit retailers' needs for flexible and fast order fulfillment across the globe. Our teams develop systems designed to solve the challenges of labor scarcity and fast throughput requirements in an uncertain economy. They accompany businesses as they grow, and require minimal initial investment. In today's uncertain economy, it's clear that mobile robots offer the best alternative to traditional automation systems."

Ash Sharma, Managing Director at Interact Analysis said: "Our research shows the rise and rise and rise of mobile robots, led by the demand for flexible, efficient and scalable systems able to meet new industry challenges such as fast delivery, rising warehouse costs and labor scarcity and retention. Geek+ has achieved remarkable growth in the past few years and continues to innovate with its logistics solutions.

Geek+ has deployed over 30,000 mobile robots for more than 700 global customers in the retail, apparel, third party logistics, pharmaceutical and automotive industries. It has the industry's most extensive order fulfillment product portfolio, including its flagship shelf-to-person solution, a tote-to-person height storage system, a hybrid pallet storage and picking system and a robotic sortation system. With a full suite of order fulfillment systems, Geek+ is proud to offer award-winning, efficient, reliable and cutting edge mobile robotic solutions.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We develop Autonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 700 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.  

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221331/Geekplus_Shelf.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014500/Geek_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geek-leads-market-share-ranking-for-order-fulfillment-mobile-robots-worldwide-301939287.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Altro Auto_E_Motori s market share global market leader market share geek
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Segni cambiamento climatico sono evidenti"
News to go
MotoGp, Marc Marquez lascia la Honda a fine 2023
News to go
Salario minimo, Cassazione: "Retribuzione deve essere dignitosa"
News to go
Ucraina, attacco con droni in tre regioni russe
News to go
Assistente materna in arrivo dal 2024, cosa farà
News to go
Incidente Mestre, rimosso il bus precipitato ieri sera dal cavalcavia
News to go
Gas, Arera: a settembre +4,8% in bolletta mercato tutelato rispetto ad agosto
News to go
Migranti, possibile intesa Ue: stralciato il punto sulle Ong
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei, sindaco di Pozzuoli: "Necessarie prove di evacuazione"
News to go
Luna, il piano della Nasa
News to go
Asti, imprenditore in carcere per frode
News to go
Auto, mercato a settembre cresce ancora a doppia cifra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza