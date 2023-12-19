Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Geotab® wins Telematics Award at What Van? Awards 2024

19 dicembre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Award recognises Geotab's innovation in fleet management

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, has been recognised at this year's What Van? Awards, winning the Telematics category for its powerful telematics solutions for fleets for the second consecutive year, notably those comprising vans and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs).

Recognised by the judging panel, Geotab won the category due to its world-leading fleet management platform, MyGeotab®. At its core, MyGeotab reports essential reactive and proactive telematics insights such as vehicle usage, locations, energy efficiency, and driver safety. Customers can integrate these insights with their preferred business intelligence tools through Data Connector, which Geotab launched earlier this year to prevent data siloing in organisations. 

MyGeotab is expandable through Geotab Marketplace ®: a network of fleet-focused solutions that help extend the power of Geotab beyond our core ecosystem, including everything from dash cams and asset tracking to maintenance and fuel management. Geotab Marketplace offers fleets endless possibilities to customise their telematics to fit their needs by integrating with third parties.

MyGeotab is also helping customers on their journey to net zero, with an integrated suite of sustainability-led solutions to maximise efficiency across their fleets. This includes Geotab's Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment (EVSA) which analyses real-world data on existing fleet usage to proactively recommend an optimal Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) transition strategy following specific fleet needs and behaviours, and the Green Fleet Dashboard: a free tool designed to maximise productivity and to keep track of fuel usage, or battery energy consumption for the fleet's ZEVs.

"We're thrilled to have been recognised at the What Van? Awards this year for our continued focus to deliver the world's best telematics offering to our fleet customers," said David Savage, Vice President, UK & Ireland, Geotab. "Vans and LCVs are an integral component of our economy, and our customers come to us seeking the best fleet management solutions to drive operational efficiency, agility, and notably: sustainability. We recently announced that we now support over 300 electric vehicle models through MyGeotab—the greatest coverage of any telematics provider globally. Together with the rest of our fleet management solutions, we're honoured to support our customers in this endeavour."

This latest award follows the recent news that Geotab has been recognised as the #1 leader in commercial video telematics globally, and has now surpassed 4 million subscriptions worldwide, illustrating the demand for powerful fleet intelligence to inform decision-making and drive operational optimisation.

With one of the largest data science and AI teams in the industry, Geotab is continuing to drive research and development in the fleet world. Most recently it unveiled, in beta, 'Project G'—an analytics digital assistant powered by generative AI, unlocking faster access to insights through a natural-language interface, streamlining decision-making in telematics.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions.  We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organisations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics - solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit  www.geotab.com/uk, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

© 2023 Geotab Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks property of their respective owners in Canada and other countries. Geotab, the Geotab logo and MyGeotab are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Tony Brown, Communications Manager - Europe, pr@geotab.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2303768/Geotab_Inc__Geotab__wins_Telematics_Award_at_What_Van__Awards_20.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geotab-wins-telematics-award-at-what-van-awards-2024-302018410.html

Tag
award premio Geotab's wins Telematics award at What Van
