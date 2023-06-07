Huawei Unveiled Future Railway Smart Solutionsat Asia Pacific Rail 2023

BANGKOK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has Unveiled its cutting-edge Future Railway Smart Solutions at Asia Pacific Rail 2023, the region's most influential railway event. As Diamond Sponsor, Huawei demonstrated its commitment to delivering smart, efficient, and sustainable railway systems throughout the APAC region.

"With 20 years of experience in the rail industry, particularly in our recent focus on digital transformation, Huawei has clearly defined our mission in this industry, that is to reshape connections, reconstruct platforms, and enable intelligence," said Xiang Xi, Vice President of Aviation & Rail BU, Huawei during his keynote speech.

The rail industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation in recent years, and Huawei is committed to enhancing safety and efficiency in rail operations and maintenance with its latest ICT solutions. Leveraging on advanced digital technologies including Data Capture and Analysis, Autonomous Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, FRMCS, MSN, Station Network, Storage, and IoT, Huawei is transforming how transport systems are managed, used, and reimagined. Technology advancements are centrally focused on seamless integration of various modes of transport as well as integration with other aspects of society.

"Smart station is an innovative solution to improve the experience of passengers and efficiency of operation, it can consolidate all the data and information from all the applications in the station. The new ICT infrastructure is the foundation for smart stations. We should replace the siloed ICT like server, storage and network, even the data etc. by cloud-powered digital platform, " Said Steven Xiong, CTO of Aviation & Rail BU, Huawei.

Huawei showcased several best practices and its cutting-edge solutions during the event, such as the IP and Optical communication backbone, which forms the skeleton of the future railway system; the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) and Wi-Fi 6, which gives wireless broadband connection between train and ground; the Intelligent IT, which brings new collaboration experience and advance storage with Huawei's new technology to fight ransomware; and the Smart Station Solutions which optimize O&M and passenger experience.

Huawei has established the Aviation & Rail BU that constantly explores industry digitalization and technological innovation by focusing on industry scenarios. Huawei currently serves over 130 airports and airlines worldwide, more than 300 urban rail lines across over 70 cities, and more than 150,000 km of railways.

CONTACT: hwebgcomms@huawei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095274/image_986294_24952804.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveiled-future-railway-smart-solutionsat-asia-pacific-rail-2023-301844710.html