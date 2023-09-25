Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:09 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, anche Lino Banfi tra i concorrenti

13:04 Messina Denaro, chi sarà l'erede del boss?

13:03 Basilicata, Bardi: "Dimezzate le famiglie in povertà energetica"

12:55 Juve-Lecce, Allegri: "Inter, Milan e Napoli sono superiori"

12:44 Grande Fratello 2023, oggi 25 settembre quinta puntata: il primo eliminato, anticipazioni

12:38 Migranti Italia, Ue: "Cauzione per evitare Cpr? Va decisa caso per caso"

12:37 Caro affitti, da Roma a Milano studenti tornano in tenda davanti alle università

12:32 La chef stellata: "Camilla a tavola? Una persona semplice"

12:31 Ken Follett, esce 'Le armi della luce': quinto capitolo della saga di Kingsbridge

12:23 Super Bowl, Usher star dell'Halftime Show: l'annuncio

12:07 Migranti, eurodeputato Csu Ferber: "Ong pull factor, simpatizzo con Italia"

12:02 'La Porta della Vita', anteprima a Palermo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei's Brand-New Digital and Intelligent Foundation Upgrades Aviation and Rail Industries

25 settembre 2023 | 12.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In parallel with HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei's Aviation & Rail BU held three global summits specifically oriented to the BU's niche.

Using an upgraded digital and intelligent foundation, Huawei dives deep into a wide variety of industry scenarios and expedites the intelligent development of aviation and rail through multi-dimensional awareness, ubiquitous connectivity, and open platforms.

China West Airport Group (CWAG) chose Huawei to jointly develop a comprehensive intelligent transformation strategy.

According to Lin Bin, CWAG's Deputy General Manager, his company has created 35 intelligent solutions for security, operations, services, and other scenarios using Huawei's high-performance computing power and open intelligent platforms, as well as advanced algorithms for the industry.

For airport operations, digital and intelligent ground handling solutions forecast the real-time status of flights, passengers, and resources, as well as promptly generating warnings. They also intelligently dispatch ground handlers as needed. The solutions increase ground support efficiency by 20% and shorten the time support takes by 17%. In addition, smart airport operation solutions have introduced the optimal flight plan result model to achieve best supply-demand matching and AI-assisted operation command.

Ever-evolving technologies have brought both challenges and opportunities to enterprise digital transformation and intelligent upgrade. Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei's Aviation & Rail BU, delivered an opening speech at the global railway summit. He explained that as GSM-R gradually exits the market, the railway industry requires a next-generation mobile communications system to ensure efficiency and benefits, as well as maintain high-quality development. In response, Huawei is thinking about how it can leverage AI to better serve the railway industry, and have built practices and made remarkable achievements during its journey.

Huawei teamed up with Huitie Technology to develop the Smart Railway TFDS Solution, which uses the Pangu Railway Model with 3 billion parameters. The solution covers all TFDS scenarios and effectively identifies over 430 types of faults on 67 vehicle models with a comprehensive fault identification rate exceeding 99.3%. It ensures near-zero missed inspections for critical faults and triples the operational efficiency."

Contacthwebgcomms@huawei.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219738/image_986294_22595231.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219739/image_986294_22595309.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huaweis-brand-new-digital-and-intelligent-foundation-upgrades-aviation-and-rail-industries-301937371.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Architettura_E_Edilizia ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Intelligent foundation Upgrades In parallel HUAWEI CONNECT BU's
Vedi anche
News to go
Morto Matteo Messina Denaro, disposta l'autopsia
News to go
Morte Messina Denaro, Salvatore Borsellino: "Si porta suoi terribili segreti nella tomba"
News to go
Caro-scuola, taglio netto delle spese da parte delle famiglie italiane
News to go
Covid e vaccino, in arrivo quasi 1 milione di dosi
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni oggi e domani
News to go
In Italia 2,2 milioni di famiglie in povertà energetica
News to go
Migranti, in Sicilia prima struttura di trattenimento per richiedenti asilo
News to go
Napolitano, il Papa a sorpresa alla camera ardente
News to go
Lavoro domestico, aumenta spesa colf e badanti
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Concentrare risorse sulle cose importanti"
News to go
Guardian: "Pianura Padana una delle zone più inquinate d'Europa"
News to go
Migranti, Papa: "Basta alimentare paure di invasione"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza